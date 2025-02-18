"We need our version of Caitlin Clark" - Jason Whitlock puts Cooper Flagg in the mix as potential fix for NBA All-Star's fading appeal

Looking ahead to the next batch of players set to join the NBA ranks, Cooper Flagg headlines what many project to be a strong 2025 draft class. While the notable prospect continues his freshman season at Duke, one analyst claims he should follow suit of another mainstream star.

While on his Fearless show Tuesday, Jason Whitlock touched on the growing narrative of NBA All-Star festivities becoming unwatchable. He feels the key way to rectifying this issue is the league not producing a high-level domestic star. Whitlock feels Flagg has that potential, but wants him to take a page out of Caitlin Clark's book.

Instead of following the typical one-and-done model, Whitlock suggested that Cooper Flagg do what Clark did. That being build a strong fanbase and brand in college with the goal of entering the NBA with more notoriety.

"Everbody involved that loves and cares about the NBA need to be begging Cooper Flagg return to Duke," Whitlock said. "We don't need a one-and-done heading into the NBA. We need our version of Caitlin Clark. A person who establishes a huge gigantic brand in college basketball and then joins us." (19:20)

Coming off a historic run at Iowa, Clark entered the WNBA with a lot of eyes on her. This benefited her and the league as whole, as it brought a plethora of new fans to professional women's basketball.

Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in this year's draft, is in the midst of a strong freshman campaign at Duke. This season, the 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Cooper Flagg makes shocking statement regarding Duke future

Seeing that he continues to shatter any and all expectations, Cooper Flagg remains on the fast track to the NBA. However, the potential No. 1 pick made some interesting comments regarding his future recently.

During an interview with The Athletic last week, Flagg touched on how much he's enjoyed his time at Duke. With his impressive play, he's joined a long list of standouts to emerge from the historic program. As Flagg continues his path to the pro ranks, the young forward shocked many when he teased the idea of returning to Duke next year.

“S***,” Cooper says, “I want to come back next year.”

This is not the first time a top prospect has touched on the idea of not immediately going to the NBA when they become draft eligible. Seeing that Flagg is expected to be the first name off the board this year, him opting to stay at Duke would shock many.

From a talent perspective, Flagg is ready to take the next step to the pros. He's dominated the college game, proving he can be an impactful player from day one. Between that and the money he'd be leaving on the table, it seems unlikely Flagg will be hanging around for his sophomore season.

