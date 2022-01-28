"We need villains, we need tough guys" - Kendrick Perkins on today's NBA going soft, and reacting to the Alex Caruso and Grayson Allen incident

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has found himself in hot water after his recent flagrant foul against Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls.

Allen fouled Caruso hard on a transition layup that resulted in Caruso taking a hard fall to the floor and fracturing his right wrist. Caruso will have surgery and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. The NBA suspended Allen for one game, and Milwaukee protested the decision.

Allen has a reputation from his college days as a player who made questionable decisions on the court. Since the incident, Allen has been viewed as a "villain" around the league.

Thursday on ESPN's "Outside the Lines," former NBA veteran and current analyst Kendrick Perkins said the NBA needs more villains in today's game.

"No way am I promoting danger to other players," Perkins said. "You know I want Alex Caruso to get healthy, but we need villains. ... We need tough guys, especially in the NBA right now. ... The game has gotten soft."

The Grayson Allen situation has created buzz.

It was an unfortunate incident as Allen looked to be trying to make a play to help his team. But the play took a negative turn when Alex Caruso fell and injured himself. What hasn't helped the situation is the fact that Allen came into the NBA with a reputation for being a "dirty" player during his collegiate days.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said the NBA has gotten "soft." He said the modern game needs more villains or players who will get booed whenever they enter an opposing arena. When asked about some of the villains or tough opponents Perkins played with or against, he named Rasheed Wallace and Reggie Evans. Perkins then said Kevin Garnett was the most notorious "villain" he ever shared the court with.

Allen may get more attention on the court after his play against Caruso. It's unfortunate for a player who is having such a strong year with the Milwaukee Bucks, but that's just how things happen in the NBA today. The league will be watching Allen closely to see if he becomes a repeat offender on plays like this.

Allen is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3%, including 39.1% from 3-point range, in 28.1 minutes per game.

