"We needed him; he showed up; he delivered!" - James Harden on 5-time All-Star's impact in significant win against Miami Heat, says his "presence alone gives us energy"

James Harden has heaped praise on his teammate Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers' dominant 99-79 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semis.

Embiid missed the first two games due to a concussion and orbital fracture he sustained in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors in round one. Despite facing difficulties in his recovery, the MVP favorite returned to the floor to help his team cut down Miami's lead in the series to 2-1 on Friday.

Joel Embiid's return has been morale-boosting for the 76ers, who seemed to have no answer to the Heat's efficient two-way play. Harden said about that (via Lauren Rosen):

"We needed him; he showed up; he delivered. It’s not about him scoring 30 or 40 points - It’s about his presence. His presence alone gives us energy."

Embiid didn't have the most efficient of games, but he still impacted plays at both ends of the floor with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. His presence diverted the Heat's defensive attention off his teammates, allowing them to excel offensively.

James Harden and Co. thrive in Joel Embiid's comeback game

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green registered double-digit scores in superstar Joel Embiid's comeback game. Maxey and Green scored a team-high 21 points apiece, while Harden finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. "The Beard" also finished with a team-high +/- box score of +27.

The 76ers' Game 3 win has shifted the momentum in their favor, with the next match set to be played at their home as well. Embiid wasn't at full strength and took his time to settle in. Nevertheless, the Heat defense tried to keep him on a tight leash, which benefitted the other 76ers players.

Embiid's return also helped the 76ers defensively, restricting the Heat to only 35% shooting. The Sixers also gained a 44-35 advantage as Embiid's return coincided with Bam Adebayo having an off game.

Adebayo was on a roll in the series, notching up back-to-back 20-point games in the first two games of the series. However, he could only contribute nine points and three rebounds in Game 3, which meant the Heat couldn't take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

