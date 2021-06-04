"We never got an opportunity to see our team at full strength" LeBron James reflects on LA Lakers' season after getting eliminated from 2021 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and the LA Lakers crashed out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night after losing 100-113 to the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker got into top gear early and dropped 47 points to see off the defending champions.

LeBron James put up a valiant effort with 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but the LA Lakers simply couldn't match up to the Phoenix Suns today. Anthony Davis leaving the game early with another injury didn't help either. LeBron picked up his only first-round playoff exit in the process.

LeBron James rues injuries and other complications after LA Lakers' early exit

Speaking to the media after the Game 6 loss, LeBron James mentioned that the LA Lakers never really managed to play at their best this season due to various complications.

"The one thing that bothers me more than anything is that we never got an opportunity to see our team at full strength either because of COVID or injuries or with something going on with our ball club this year," LeBron said. "We could never fully get into a rhythm."

LeBron James on the last year of basketball, dating back to the bubble: "It's been mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally draining." — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 4, 2021

Looking ahead, LeBron recognized that getting everyone healthy will be a priority for the LA Lakers.

"The No.1 thing for us is getting AD healthy," LeBron claimed. "If we get the big fella healthy and he’s back to where he was before the injury, if we get my ankle back to 100%, we go from there, and that will give us the best chance to compete for a championship next year"

King James also expressed trust in the LA Lakers front office to make the necessary roster moves.

LeBron on potential offseason moves for the Lakers: "I trust Rob [Pelinka], I trust Kurt [Rambis]. Admits he'll have input in the process as well as Anthony Davis. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 4, 2021

LeBron James handed Devin Booker an autographed jersey after the game. He also took the time to praise the Phoenix Suns' ace.

Devin Booker

"I love everything about D-Book," LeBron said. "I've had numerous conversations with him in the past. And he continues to make the jump."

LeBron James gives update on Olympic status

LeBron James was asked whether his ankle issues would permit him to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics later this year. LeBron ruled himself out of the tournament.

"No, I think I'm going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics," LeBron declared. "I think that's what I'll focus on, trying to beat the Monstars or the Goon Squad, we call them now."

It looks like LeBron James will be busy promoting his upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hits theaters on July 16 in the US. Besides that, you can expect a healthy LeBron to contend for the championship once again with the LA Lakers next season.

Edited by Raunak J