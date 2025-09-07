"We couldn't be doing nothing half-a**" - LeBron James pays ultimate tribute to Kobe Bryant while reflecting Redeem Team's glory days

LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during their enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Redeem Team. James reflected on Bryant's impact on Team USA in 2008, when they reclaimed the glory at the Olympics.
Speaking on Saturday's ceremony, along with other members of the team, James mentioned the effect of Bryant's mentality on the overall psyche of the roster. He praised the NBA legend for teaching them about work ethic and fully committing to the task at hand.
"The missing link that we needed in order to regain the dominance with Team USA," James said. "He brought a sense of seriousness to the team. He made us lock in. We knew once he joined, and he was gonna be committed, that we couldn't be doing nothing half-a**. Kobe won't be going for that."
After the disappointing performance of Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics, wherein they finished with just a bronze medal, they assembled the Redeem Team. Team USA brought back LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, but it was Kobe Bryant's presence that put them over the top.
At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Team USA regained the gold medal, and they were dubbed the Redeem Team. They entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for their impact and legacy on the national team.
In addition to the four players mentioned above, the Redeem Team also featured Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Tayshaun Prince and Carlos Boozer.
LeBron James and Chris Paul make history at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
For the first time in history, active players were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. LeBron James and Chris Paul entered the Hall of Fame as part of the Redeem Team, and they are going to play in the NBA next season.
James will be in his record-breaking 23rd season in the league, while Paul is in his 20th year. "King James" is set to play for the LA Lakers, and he's in the final season of his contract.
On the other hand, "CP3" signed with the LA Clippers after spending last season with the San Antonio Spurs. He returns to the Clippers in hopes of winning his first NBA championship.
