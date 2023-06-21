"We play at a higher level than American prospects” – Victor Wembanyama explains why foreign players are dominating NBA  

On Thursday night, Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the first pick in the NBA Draft. After that, he will be one of the many international players in the league.

Over the past few years, the league has seen a wave of international superstars. In fact, the last five MVP winners are non-US born players. Also, guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have led their respective teams to championships.

During his media availability leading up to the draft, Victor Wembanyama discussed the rise of international players in the NBA. The French big man feels that international prospects have a tougher road to the league than American prospects.

"As I said before, Europeans don't get this type of responsibility in Europe. But at the same time we play at a higher level than American prospects and better competitions.

I think it makes sense that the players that are coming up on top are the one who are getting the best out of both worlds."

Is Victor Wembanyama right about his comparison of American and European players?

Knowing what we know now, it's hard to disagree with what Victor Wembanyama said about US and European players. The experience they get overseas has proven to be incredibly valuable in prepartion to joining the NBA ranks.

One of the prime examples of this is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Before entering the 2018 draft, he spent years playing professionally in Europe. Playing in that level of competition allowed him to be a star-level player from day one. The experience also allowed him to deliver in big moments in the postseason in his early years.

Another thing that backs up Wembanyama's statment is that prospects are starting to choose playing overseas instead of playing in college. Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball spent his year before draft eligible playing in Australia.

This is not a knock on players who go the college route, but there is enough evidence now to back up the statement. Playing against grown adults in pro leagues overseas has led to some prospects being a steph ahead on day one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is another example of a current NBA superstar who play professionally overseas before mahing the jump to the league. Based on these comments, it's evident that Wemabnyama feels he has an edge over some of the other top picks of his draft class.

