"We're not 0-4 because of Cade Cunningham" - Dwane Casey talks about realistic expectations from 2021's No. 1 draft pick, expects fans to not put him under pressure

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a tough start in the 2021-22 NBA season. A year after surprising some with their performances on the court, the Pistons have found themselves winless after four games as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic. For a team that was considered to be extremely early in their "rebuilding" process, the Pistons are going to deal with some setbacks.

But there's also some hope for Pistons fans. After winning the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, the Detroit Pistons went out and drafted potential superstar guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall selection. It was a massive move for the franchise and its fans, as Cunningham brings the ability and upside to shift the momentum of the team moving forward. Unfortunately for Pistons fans, Cunningham hasn't made his debut yet. After an ankle injury during training camp, the Pistons have been cautious about their new prized possession, as he's yet to play in an NBA game, including the preseason. After being removed from the injury report for today's game against the Orlando Magic, the buzz is circling that Cunningham could potentially make his official NBA debut. When asked about it, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey wants people to limit the expectations for a player who will play his first ever game in the league.

"I hope everyone doesn't come out and put tremendous pressure like this young man's gonna come out and save the day, because he's not. We're not 0-4 because of Cade Cunningham. We're 0-4 because of us and things we've gotta do better."

What can Cade Cunningham realistically add to the Pistons?

Although Detroit Pistons and basketball fans all over the world will be glued to the television to watch the potential debut of the hyped rookie, Casey does have a great point here. The Pistons were considered to be a rebuilding team that had a long way to go before they could start to make the climb in the Eastern Conference. After a year in which the team performed much better than expected, many were wondering if Cunningham could blossom quickly and make this team much stronger than last year.

There will be plenty of attention on the debut of Cade Cunninham

There's a chance that Cunningham could produce at a higher level when he steps onto the NBA court. He was the first overall selection for a reason, after putting up an impressive year in college for Oklahoma State. At 6'8", Cunningham has the ability at the point guard position to give his team an advantage on any night. The basketball world has anxiously awaited the debut of its first overall selection and it looks as if it's time for Cade Cunningham to step onto an NBA court and bring some excitement to the city of Detroit.

