“We’re a basketball team, not a track team” - Ime Udoka says the Boston Celtics are not running from anyone after their sweep over the Brooklyn Nets

Rookie coach Ime Udoka has the Boston Celtics firing on all cylinders.

Boston was 23-24 on Jan. 21 but went 28-7 the rest of the way to finish second in a tight Eastern Conference race. The Celtics then swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. That's the only first-round sweep in the playoffs, and it came against a team that was a favorite to win the championship.

It's been an eye-opening turnaround, showing Udoka's ability to connect with his team.

Heading into the playoffs, many wondered if the Celtics were attempting to tank some of their final regular-season games to prevent a matchup against Brooklyn. That didn't look to be an issue in the opening round of the playoffs, as the Celtics swept Kevin Durant and the Nets.

When asked about the mentality of the team, Udoka said:

"We’re a basketball team, not a track team. We’re not running from people."

Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow Ime Udoka: "We’re a basketball team, not a track team; we’re not running from people." Ime Udoka: "We’re a basketball team, not a track team; we’re not running from people."

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics prepare for the Eastern Conference semifinals

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and star wing Jaylen Brown

The turnaround for the Boston Celtics has been one of the top storylines in the NBA this season. With Boston treading water in January, many wondered if it was time to break up the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

That's when everything started to fall into place, and the Celtics started to look like a top title contender. Boston has stood out with their physically swarming defense, which is becoming one of the best in recent years. The rotation and depth of the team has also impressed, especially after a pair of midseason acquisitions, including veterans Derrick White and Daniel Theis.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Boston Celtics has the BEST TEAM in Basketball. Carry the hell on… The Boston Celtics has the BEST TEAM in Basketball. Carry the hell on… https://t.co/PK616ww4by

After an impressive sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, Boston will now prepare to face the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

For Udoka and the Celtics, it looks as if the momentum and confidence is surging on all levels as the team attempts to make a lengthy run in the playoffs.

Boston is seeking to break through to the NBA Finals. The franchise reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2017 and 2018 and then again in 2020. Last season, the Celtics lost in five games to Brooklyn in the first round.

The Celtics last played in the NBA Finals in 2010 and last won it all in 2008.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein