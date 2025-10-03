  • home icon
  • "We’re in better shape" - JJ Redick optimistic about Lakers' fitness levels after marathon running sessions

"We’re in better shape" - JJ Redick optimistic about Lakers' fitness levels after marathon running sessions

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:24 GMT
JJ Redick optimistic about Lakers
JJ Redick optimistic about Lakers' fitness levels (Credits: Getty)

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick is optimistic about his team’s fitness levels as he has the players running marathons in training. Improving the physical aspect of his players is something Redick expressed he wanted to do after the Lakers’ first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

True to his word, the former NBA guard has emphasized getting his team in "championship shape" and has been focusing on the same during the first days of training for the new season.

Speaking to The Athletic on Thursday, JJ Redick expressed optimism while discussing his players' fitness levels.

“I can say we’re in better shape than we were three days ago. And feel like our group is talking more than we were three days ago. Something we talked about before practice, we’re trying to build something,” Redick said. “The daily commitment is what’s important. And the guys have been great all three days.”
Expanding on what he means by "championship shape," Redick highlighted three methods he uses to judge the fitness of his players.

“So the first would be, are we sprinting back defensively? Are we playing with pace offensively? And I would include our ability to crash and then get back on defense in that," Redick said. "And then are we being physical? So if those things are being done at a really high level, we’re in shape.”
JJ Redick led the Lakers to the No. 3 seed in a tightly contested Western Conference during his first year as a coach. His efforts earned him a contract extension with the Lakers, a deal which will keep him in LA through the 2029-30 season.

“Like everything about it”: LA Lakers superstar on JJ Redick’s extension with the Lakers

Speaking to reporters during the Lakers’ media day on Monday, Luka Doncic was asked about his feelings on JJ Redick’s contract extension with the team. The Slovenian guard answered, expressing his happiness at the prospect of playing under Redick for a longer period.

“I like everything about it,” Doncic said. “The way he communicates with us, with me, with the whole team. The way he studies the game, the way he approaches the game. There are so many good things about him. I’m very excited he got extended.”

Lakers fans are excited for the new season as they eagerly wait to see what the team looks like in Redick’s second season. With the addition of players like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, fans expect the team to build on its performance in 2025-26.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
