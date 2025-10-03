"We’re in better shape" - JJ Redick optimistic about Lakers' fitness levels after marathon running sessions

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick is optimistic about his team’s fitness levels as he has the players running marathons in training. Improving the physical aspect of his players is something Redick expressed he wanted to do after the Lakers’ first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.True to his word, the former NBA guard has emphasized getting his team in &quot;championship shape&quot; and has been focusing on the same during the first days of training for the new season.Speaking to The Athletic on Thursday, JJ Redick expressed optimism while discussing his players' fitness levels.“I can say we’re in better shape than we were three days ago. And feel like our group is talking more than we were three days ago. Something we talked about before practice, we’re trying to build something,” Redick said. “The daily commitment is what’s important. And the guys have been great all three days.”Expanding on what he means by &quot;championship shape,&quot; Redick highlighted three methods he uses to judge the fitness of his players.“So the first would be, are we sprinting back defensively? Are we playing with pace offensively? And I would include our ability to crash and then get back on defense in that,&quot; Redick said. &quot;And then are we being physical? So if those things are being done at a really high level, we’re in shape.”JJ Redick led the Lakers to the No. 3 seed in a tightly contested Western Conference during his first year as a coach. His efforts earned him a contract extension with the Lakers, a deal which will keep him in LA through the 2029-30 season.“Like everything about it”: LA Lakers superstar on JJ Redick’s extension with the LakersSpeaking to reporters during the Lakers’ media day on Monday, Luka Doncic was asked about his feelings on JJ Redick’s contract extension with the team. The Slovenian guard answered, expressing his happiness at the prospect of playing under Redick for a longer period.“I like everything about it,” Doncic said. “The way he communicates with us, with me, with the whole team. The way he studies the game, the way he approaches the game. There are so many good things about him. I’m very excited he got extended.”Lakers fans are excited for the new season as they eagerly wait to see what the team looks like in Redick’s second season. With the addition of players like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, fans expect the team to build on its performance in 2025-26.