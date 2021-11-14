"We’re some dogs. You’re not just about to come to Cleveland and roll over us anymore" - Darius Garland comments on the Cleveland Cavaliers' blistering start to the season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Darius Garland have been making noise in the Eastern Conference after a blistering start to the 2021/22 season. Garland recently explained the reason behind their hot start, saying they are mentally tougher and teams can't blow them off the court like before.

The Cavs currently occupy fifth place after a 8-5 record largely due to superior defensive intensity that helps them choke better offenses. It leads to vital turnovers and better opportunities on the break.

The Cavs defense, led by their young center Jarrett Allen, is ranked number six for defensive rating and has dominated on that end of the court. Players such as Darius Garland have stepped up big for the Cavs on the defensive end. He disrupts passing lanes and puts in extra effort to guard the perimeter, leading to him averaging 1.3 steals per game.

Darius Garland sat down for an interview with The Athletic's Kelsey Russo. He explained the Cavaliers' changed mindset and how that has been a key reason to fuel their good performances. He made it abundantly clear teams cannot come and roll over the Cavs anymore. It is because they are going to fight, show some grit and compete every night. Here's what he said:

“We’re some dogs. You’re not just about to come to Cleveland and roll over us anymore. We’re going to show some fight, show some grit, show some competitiveness, and that’s what we’re trying to do every night."

The Cavs have the capability to cause some upsets in a stacked Eastern Conference if they manage to keep up their defensive intensity. The likes of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have put in good performances up until now. But they will have to turn it up a notch if they are to have a chance of doing well in the post-season, especially without Colin Sexton - their top scorer.

Can Darius Garland guide the Cleveland Cavaliers to a deep post-season run?

Darius Garland has the ideal opportunity to carry the Cavaliers as their primary facilitator, with Colin Sexton out with an injury for a while. Garland has shown flashes of being a star guard in the league but is not nearly as consistent as his partner in the backcourt.

Garland averages 16.3 points, 7.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting an astonishing 42% from the perimeter in six attempts in 11 games this season. Despite this being a significant improvement from the previous year, Garland will have to do a better job at making the right decisions. He will have to reduce the amount of turnovers, while also being more aggressive in looking to score to make up for Sexton's absence.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a young roster that is primed to do well in the long run and will be tested at various points this season. It will prepare them for a grueling post-season that would be the first taste of playoff experience for the likes of Mobley and Darius Garland.

