"We’re doomed": Lakers fans candidly react as JJ Redick hypes $18,483,220 trade candidate for stellar showing in scrimmages

The LA Lakers have yet to showcase their full-strength lineup this preseason, with both of their stars still awaiting game action. However, coach JJ Redick took time to praise a young player who, according to reports, the team might be open to moving -- sparking a wave of reactions from fans.Following the Lakers’ 126-116 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Redick commended second-year guard Dalton Knecht, who was previously involved in a trade proposal to the Charlotte Hornets that ultimately fell through last season.According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Redick revealed that Knecht, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $18,483,220 deal with the team, has had the most impressive offensive training camp among all Lakers players.Tracking the team’s internal data, Knecht reportedly scored 42 more points than any other teammate in live play, shooting around 60%. Still, Redick noted that Knecht’s long-term potential will depend on his defense.Fans shared their mixed reactions on social media -- some skeptical, others suggesting Redick’s comments were strategic.“Well if that’s the case we’re doomed,” one said.“🤣 I’m getting a used car salesman vibes… #Lakers #ForSale,” another commented.“Trying to talk him up for that trade that’s coming 🤔,” another said.Here are other reactions.Keem @17keem_LINK@mcten Good stuff JJ get that trade value updub @showtimelikLINKhe tryin his hardest to save his trade value lmaoMarcus 🫡 @kapitalMookLINKKnecht the best offensive player in camp? #ThankYouFansDalton Knecht’s trade value reportedly decliningAs always, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, are expected to be active on the trade market in their ongoing pursuit of another championship.Last season, the team made the blockbuster Anthony Davis-for-Doncic trade and nearly completed a deal to send Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams.However, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Knecht’s trade value has since dropped, with scouts and executives expressing doubts about his defensive reliability.“But even as Knecht was scoring, scouts around the NBA couldn’t ignore the holes in his game, particularly on the defensive end, where he was often out of position,” Woike wrote.“Concerns about his ability to handle those concepts — one of the reasons he was available to the Lakers at No. 17 in the draft — were reaffirmed in the eyes of NBA evaluators.”Knecht turned in a solid yet inconsistent rookie campaign, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and shooting 37.6% from 3.If Redick’s claims about his offensive improvements hold true, and if Knecht can shore up his defense, he could emerge not only as a valuable trade piece, but also as a meaningful contributor for the Lakers.