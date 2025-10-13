  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • "We’re doomed": Lakers fans candidly react as JJ Redick hypes $18,483,220 trade candidate for stellar showing in scrimmages

"We’re doomed": Lakers fans candidly react as JJ Redick hypes $18,483,220 trade candidate for stellar showing in scrimmages

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 13, 2025 05:15 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty

The LA Lakers have yet to showcase their full-strength lineup this preseason, with both of their stars still awaiting game action. However, coach JJ Redick took time to praise a young player who, according to reports, the team might be open to moving -- sparking a wave of reactions from fans.

Ad

Following the Lakers’ 126-116 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Redick commended second-year guard Dalton Knecht, who was previously involved in a trade proposal to the Charlotte Hornets that ultimately fell through last season.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Redick revealed that Knecht, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $18,483,220 deal with the team, has had the most impressive offensive training camp among all Lakers players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tracking the team’s internal data, Knecht reportedly scored 42 more points than any other teammate in live play, shooting around 60%. Still, Redick noted that Knecht’s long-term potential will depend on his defense.

Fans shared their mixed reactions on social media -- some skeptical, others suggesting Redick’s comments were strategic.

“Well if that’s the case we’re doomed,” one said.
“🤣 I’m getting a used car salesman vibes… #Lakers #ForSale,” another commented.
Ad
“Trying to talk him up for that trade that’s coming 🤔,” another said.

Here are other reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Dalton Knecht’s trade value reportedly declining

As always, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, are expected to be active on the trade market in their ongoing pursuit of another championship.

Last season, the team made the blockbuster Anthony Davis-for-Doncic trade and nearly completed a deal to send Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams.

However, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Knecht’s trade value has since dropped, with scouts and executives expressing doubts about his defensive reliability.

Ad
“But even as Knecht was scoring, scouts around the NBA couldn’t ignore the holes in his game, particularly on the defensive end, where he was often out of position,” Woike wrote.
“Concerns about his ability to handle those concepts — one of the reasons he was available to the Lakers at No. 17 in the draft — were reaffirmed in the eyes of NBA evaluators.”
Ad

Knecht turned in a solid yet inconsistent rookie campaign, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and shooting 37.6% from 3.

If Redick’s claims about his offensive improvements hold true, and if Knecht can shore up his defense, he could emerge not only as a valuable trade piece, but also as a meaningful contributor for the Lakers.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications