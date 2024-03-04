“We’re all f**ked”: Victor Wembanyama’s 31 points and 6 blocks assault on Pacers has rival NBA fanbases terrified 

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs came up with a huge victory over the Indiana Pacers. Wembanyama went on a vicious assault on the court delivering on both offense and defense with 31 points and six blocks. The Pacers struggled to contain the Spurs rookie as Wemby knocked down 64.7% of his shot attempts.

NBA fans on social media are mesmerized by Victor Wembanyama's performance. Some fans feel like Wemby will soon take over the league after his rookie season. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"We’re all f**ked"

"I’m ready to have Wemby MVP conversations"

"Wemby fc we are so here."

"He’s making it look easy!! Like he’s just hoopin at the park messin around havin fun 🔥🔥 "

"Just absolutely ridiculous."

"the man is off this world really"

"We are watching the worst he’ll end up being. All people are gonna have for this moving forward is hopes and prayers."

"We’re are all the people saying wemby should stop shooting threes lol"

Spurs vs. Pacers recap: Victor Wembanyama puts up a monstrous double-double to secure the victory

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Indiana Pacers 117-105 in what should've been an easy victory for Indiana. The Pacers (34-28) are currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference, which means statistically speaking, they had quite an edge over the Spurs (13-48), who are dead last in the Western Conference.

However, the fan-favorite rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama came out to prove that he's more than capable of carrying his team. Wembanyama put up scary numbers on Sunday with a double-double outing. The towering Frenchman had 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal. This was Wemby's fifth game in his career, where he scored 30+ points.

Despite the rest of the Spurs players being notorious for lacking support for their rookie, the squad stepped up on Sunday to beat Indiana. Five other San Antonio players were in double-scoring figures. Malaki Branham came up with a solid all-around performance, putting up 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one steal.

Devin Vassell also stepped up his game by nearly adding a double-double performance with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Jeremy Sochan also almost came up with a double-double of his own, putting up 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one block. The two other players in double-scoring figures were Keldon Johnson with 17 points and Zach Collins with 11 points.

The Spurs still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs this season. But that also means we have to wait to see how Victor Wembanyama, their star rookie, will perform on the big stage.

The San Antonio Spurs showed some promise in their last game on Sunday, but they still need to work on their weaknesses. Coach Gregg Popovich and the rest of the coaching staff will have to figure out how to improve their team during the next summer camp.