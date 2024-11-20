"We're not a fluke" - Evan Mobley rebuts 'fluke' claims about Cavaliers ahead of high-stakes game against Celtics

Evan Mobley has shared what he hopes the basketball world sees in the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undefeated in their first 15 games. On Tuesday, the Cavs are set to take on their biggest challenge yet as they face the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in an NBA Cup group-stage game.

Before the game, Mobley said he doesn't want the Cavaliers to be seen as flukes and is determined to prove their doubters wrong.

When asked what he hopes people will take away from tonight’s Cavaliers-Celtics matchup, Mobley responded (via ESPN's Tim Bontemps):

"That we're a real contender. It's not a fluke or anything, we're not a fluke. We're coming out here to get wins and get better every day. ... The end goal is that we're true contenders."

The Cavaliers' strong start included notable victories over the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Looking at Evan Mobley's performance during Cavaliers' undefeated streak

Evan Mobley (Image Source: IMAGN)

In 2021, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick. Since then, Mobley has been a consistent contributor as their starting power forward. However, it wasn't until the 2022-23 season that Cleveland truly began to look like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

This shift largely came after the Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Mitchell made an immediate impact, helping transform Cleveland into one of the top teams in the East, reminiscent of the LeBron James era.

In the 2024-25 season, the Cavaliers have stunned the basketball world with a perfect 15-0 start. While Donovan Mitchell is leading the charge, much of the roster has stepped up to achieve this success, including Evan Mobley.

Mobley is having a career year offensively, averaging 18.1 points per game, an increase from his 15.7 ppg average last season. His previous career high was 16.0 ppg.

He ranks second on the Cavaliers in rebounds, averaging 8.8 per game, and leads the team in blocks with 1.5 per game.

