"We're friends, but it's all business” - Goran Dragic opens on his relationship with Steve Nash, praises his work as a coach so far

Goran Dragic was a hot commodity after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs by the Toronto Raptors on the February 14 trade deadline. It was common knowledge that the Spurs were planning on waiving the veteran guard, which had multiple contending teams on high alert.

Of course, as we're all aware at this point, the Brooklyn Nets ended up winning the sweepstakes for the guard's signature, adding another high-level veteran to their roster as they continue to strive for an NBA championship.

Dragic, a 16-year NBA veteran, was originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2008 and spent his formative NBA years learning from one of the greatest point guards to ever lace them up: Steve Nash. Now, Dragic's career has come full circle, and in an interesting turn of events the veteran guard will now be playing for Nash in Brooklyn.

"We are friends, but it’s all business. He’s coach, he’s been my mentor, and he’s my mentor again. He’s coach, he’s mentor for all these guys, he’s doing an amazing job. Unfortunately, this season, a lot of guys were out, you know COVID and all these situations, but hopefully, this second part of the season – 23 games – we can all come together and play well," Dragic told the media at his introductory press conference.

The notion of playing for his former teammate and mentor seems to have been a big draw for the Slovenian, who noted during his introductory press conference that no less than six contending teams were vying for his signature.

"Six teams. And I’m not going to say which teams, but they were all contenders. But I chose Brooklyn because I think they have a good chance to win a championship. Especially to play alongside Kyrie, KD, Ben Simmons, Aldridge, those are the guys who have already played in big games. And Steve, of course, he was my mentor, it’s only fitting that when I came to the league and now to finish my career with him would be awesome," he said.

Dragic wants to contend for championship with the Nets

The Nets' season hasn't gone to plan. The New York Vaccine mandate has meant that Kyrie Irving is currently unable to play home games (although that may be changing in the near future, per Shams Charania.) The team has also had to deal with the James Harden saga and a litany of injuries to numerous members of the team's rotation.

However, the final quarter of the season projects to be far better for the Nets, assuming that Ben Simmons returns to basketball activities and Kevin Durant doesn't suffer a setback in his return from injury. Of course, adding Dragic, who is a highly talented veteran guard, is going to help matters too, especially if he's given the keys to run the second unit's offense.

Dragic has signed with the Nets for the remainder of the season, but judging by how he spoke about the opportunity to play under Nash, nobody would be shocked if he extended his time with the team during the off-season. Of course, any future deal between the two parties will heavily rely on how well the veteran guard fits on his new team, and how competitive the Nets are for the remainder of the regular season and in the ensuing playoffs.

