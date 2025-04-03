"We’re in full playoff mode right now": Steve Kerr drops massive statement ahead of Steph Curry vs LeBron James clash

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams since the trade deadline, and coach Steve Kerr emphasized that the team has already shifted into playoff mode. After an impressive 11-4 run in March, they battled past the Memphis Grizzlies for a 134-125 win to kick off April.

Next up is a potential playoff preview against the LA Lakers, headlined by a marquee showdown between superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James. The game will also mark the first time the two legends clash with their new sidekicks — Jimmy Butler alongside Curry and Luka Doncic pairing with James.

Heading into the matchup, the Warriors hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, while the Lakers sit at No. 3. Steve Kerr said the Warriors are already in “full playoff mode.”

“We’re in full playoff mode right now,” he said on “Willard and Dibs” (per 95.7 The Game). “The game plans are much more detailed and specific. We look at every game now as a playoff game because we want to avoid that seven, eight slot.”

Thursday's matchup will be the Warriors' fourth encounter with the Lakers this season. The Lakers claimed victory in all three previous games.

According to Tankathon, Golden State faces the 11th toughest remaining schedule based on opponent winning percentage.

What’s next for Steve Kerr’s Warriors?

Although Steve Kerr's Warriors currently hold the No. 5 seed, securing a guaranteed playoff spot, they are still in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

With seven games left, all against Western Conference teams — many of whom are also vying for playoff positioning — the final stretch will be critical.

The Warriors visit the Lakers before hosting the Denver Nuggets in a back-to-back. After a day off, they return home to face the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Then comes another back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their final road game is set for April 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers before closing out the regular season at home against the LA Clippers on April 13.

Golden State will need to keep their foot on the gas to stay in the hunt for home-court advantage, as they sit just two games behind the Lakers and Nuggets.

However, they also remain at risk of slipping into the play-in, holding only a half-game lead over the No. 6 Memphis Grizzlies and No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves, and just a full game ahead of the No. 8 Clippers.

