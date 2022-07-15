"We're getting ready to start promoting our 10-part docuseries, and we’re immersed in all things Lakers" - Jeanie Buss explains her cryptic tweet, says it was not shot at LeBron James

A few days after NBA free agency started, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posted a cryptic tweet that some thought was a shot at LeBron James. The tweet was about how Buss misses the late Kobe Bryant, who put team over self. Now, Buss has cleared the air regarding her comments.

However, before getting into the Lakers owner's explanation, let's take a look at the controversial tweet. Buss wrote that she misses Bryant, who passed away more than two years ago. She called him the greatest Laker of all time, while also pointing out how he put the team's goals first.

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Buss explained her tweet. The 60-year-old owner noted that it was just her missing Bryant. She pointed to the upcoming Lakers docuseries on Hulu as the main reason for her emotion to resurface.

"We're getting ready to start promoting our 10-part docuseries on Hulu, and we're immersed in all things Lakers," Buss said. "There are so many people I miss, but the person I miss the most is Kobe. We miss his voice, his friendship and everything that was taken away from us when we lost him. What I know is Laker fans feel the same way I do."

She continued:

"When I feel down like that, I know when I say something, the response that I get makes me feel not alone. That's how a community comes together to grieve. This grieving process with losing Kobe will go on for the rest of my life. It's a void that can never be filled and was never expected."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Jeanie Buss unplugged: Lakers' governor talks offseason, if she expects a major move, her support for the front office, playoff expectations, what she meant with her recent Kobe tweet & more on.nba.com/3o4cbxm Jeanie Buss unplugged: Lakers' governor talks offseason, if she expects a major move, her support for the front office, playoff expectations, what she meant with her recent Kobe tweet & more on.nba.com/3o4cbxm https://t.co/Pri0mepvcL

Buss' cryptic tweet was not a shot at LeBron James

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

In the same interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Jeanie Buss also clarified that her tweet was not a shot at LeBron James. Buss explained that her heart was full of sadness the day she posted the message. It was never about James but about her grief.

"No, it was that my heart was full of sadness," Buss said. "You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That's all it was. It wasn't intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart, and I was trying to lighten my load."

When the tweet was first posted, some fans were quick to point out the influence James and Klutch Sports has had on the Lakers. "The King" was the main reason why the team acquired Russell Westbrook last year. However, the Lakers suffered one of their most disappointing seasons ever.

Injuries played a part in the team's struggles, but Westbrook never really jelled with the team. The Lakers have already made some changes to their team for next season. They hired Darvin Ham ascoach and signed Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far