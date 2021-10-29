“We’re getting rid of the nonsense” - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr applauds referees for not giving into foul-baiting tactics

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has applauded NBA referees for implementing the new rule regarding 'foul baiting'. The league has introduced the said rule for the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Foul-baiting is a common tactic used by players during offensive possessions. Leaning into the body of a defensive player on a three-point shot attempt is a common way to earn fouls. But referees this season have strived not to award such fouls.

Dubs coach Kerr shared his thoughts about the foul-baiting rule after his side's 101-104 OT loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Commending the officials for implementing the new rule, he said:

"I love what I'm seeing. I think the officials are doing a great job. The game has more of an authentic feel. You are seeing some players draw fouls that maybe they would have gotten the last few years, and they are not being rewarded for that."

"I think there's a purity to it that I'm seeing. We even saw Steph, a couple of times pump fake, start to jump into his guy and then realize, "Oh I'm not going to get that," and he moves the ball on."

Kerr feels that the new rule has brought about a semblance of balance to the game, considering the proliferation of offensive players in recent times.

"Offense has been so dominant for the last few years, these guys are so skilled, so many 3-point shooters out there," said Kerr.

"It's hard to defend, and I guess it is balancing the game out, and as I said, we're kind of purifying; we're getting rid of the nonsense. I think the league has done a fantastic job." (via Anthony Slater)

As Steve Kerr mentioned, even his star player and Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry has been unsuccessful in drawing fouls in recent games. Nevertheless, Curry's performances have barely been affected by the new rule as he continues to adapt and implement new ways to score.

So far, the two-time MVP winner has averaged 30.4 points, eight rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting five three per contest.

Golden State Warriors off to a bright start in 2021-22

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green high-five each other

The Golden State Warriors have got off to a bright start in the 2021-22 NBA season. They have come into the campaign with high expectations, especially with Klay Thompson set to make his return after being away for two seasons due to injury.

Thompson hasn't returned just yet, but the Warriors have started well, performing at a high level already. They have won four of their first five games this season. The Warriors have beaten the likes of the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers, making their presence felt in a stacked NBA Western Conference.

It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds for the Golden State Warriors as they continue to work their way into becoming bonafide title contenders again.

