“We’re giving out 10-days, want to come back?” - Jason Kidd asks a hilarious question to Dirk Nowitzki on his jersey retirement night

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had his jersey #41 retired by the franchise in the presence of Mavs head coach Jason Kidd on Wednesday. Kidd was also among the few keynote speakers on the night.

Jason Kidd directed a hilarious question at his former teammate and man of the hour, Dirk Nowitzki. He asked Nowitzki if the latter would sign a 10-day contract and play for the Dallas Mavericks again. Here's what Kidd said:

"I've got to catch my breath...I don't know where to start. I don't have that much time, but let's just see. Quick question, we're giving out 10-days, you want to come back?"

Jason Kidd's question had everyone present in the arena in splits, including Dirk Nowitzki, who just gestured, saying it wouldn't be something he would consider. Here's how the full segment went down (via Dallas Mavericks Instagram):

Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki played alongside each other for the Mavericks for five seasons between 2007-08 and 2011-12. During that stretch, the duo led the Mavs to the playoffs every year. They won the NBA championship against the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in 2011.

Nowitzki had one of the best jersey retirement ceremonies ever in the NBA. Mavericks owner Marck Cuban also announced that the franchise will be building a statue in his honor. He made the announcement in style by displaying a prototype of the model that will be on display outside the arena.

Jason Kidd's Dallas Mavericks start Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony by recording an emphatic win over Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki had plenty to cherish about on his jersey retirement night. It started with the Mavericks defeating the Golden State Warriors, the team with the best record in the league. The Mavs took control of the match early on by claiming an 11-point lead entering half-time.

The Warriors cut the Mavs advantage down to three points entering the fourth quarter. But Dallas bounced back with a 29-15 run later to close the match and secure a 99-82 win. It was arguably the Mavs' best defensive performance of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Mavericks have had their fair share of ups and downs under new coach Jason Kidd this season. Nevertheless, they sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 20-18 record. With a thumping win over the league's best record-holders, they will have plenty of momentum going forward as they aim to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy