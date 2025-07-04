"We're going back" - Patrick Beverley teases NBA comeback while keeping tabs on veteran minimum deal potential

During the 2024-25 season, Patrick Beverley did not partake in the action as he played overseas basketball in Israel. It wasn't the first time Beverley played outside of the U.S., since he played in Ukraine, Greece and Russia before his first NBA experience.
But Pat Bev is looking to make a comeback in the league in 2025-26. Although there haven't been any reports about which team has taken an interest in the veteran guard, he's being patient to see how things will play out.
On a clip from his show, "The Pat Bev Pod," posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he teased fans on his potential return.
"We're going back," Beverley said.
"There ain't really nothing to talk about. We gotta wait for the first couple of days go down and we'll see where the veteran minimum's go. Who inviting who at camp. But, yeah. Whether if it's a veteran minimum or if we going to camp, we goin' Rone," he added.
The last time Beverley stepped foot on an NBA court was during the 2023-24 season, with the Milwaukee Bucks. He started that campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers and was traded to the Bucks. The two-way guard appeared in 26 games for Milwaukee, averaging six points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 36.1 percent shooting from downtown.
Beverley may not be a star player, but he brings a lot to the table. The 36-year-old is experienced enough to mentor young players and has the defensive tenacity that could be of great help for most playoff teams.
Patrick Beverley thinks Kevin Durant will play some of his best basketball with the Houston Rockets
One of the biggest moves this offseason was the Houston Rockets trading for Kevin Durant. Patrick Beverley, who spent the first five years of his NBA career with the Rockets, believes that the two-time champion will thrive in his new home in H-Town.
"I think we'll probably see some of the best basketball we've seen KD play this year," Beverley said on his podcast.
"You put him in a winning coach, you put him on a winning organization again. Where that coach demands his team to be ready every single night."
Patrick Beverley believes Durant reuniting with Ime Udoka, who was an assistant coach when KD was in Brooklyn, will be beneficial for the star player. Also, he'll have reliable players around him, and all he needs to do is score the basketball.
