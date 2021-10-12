"We're going to have a chance to go from good to great shots" - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on playing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole together

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2021-22 NBA season with championship aspirations but a lot of "what ifs" need to go in their favor for them to be competitive. The biggest question mark is Klay Thompson's recovery and the shooting guard replacement in the starting lineup.

Jordan Poole is currently a temporary replacement for Thompson, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't going to bench Poole when the latter returns. Instead, Kerr is excited about the shooting and spacing that all three will provide for the team when they all play together.

Mark Haynes of Clutch Points reported Steve Kerr's words, where he said:

"When Steph and Klay are both on the floor with Jordan, we're going to have a chance to go from good to great shots all the time. Defenses are going to have to be responding in every direction."

Even after Klay Thompson's return, we cannot assume he will revert to his All-Star-self right away. The sharpshooter is returning after two consecutive season-ending injuries and is likely going to miss more time even after his first game back.

Coach Kerr also addressed the two-guard position and mentioned that third-year phenom Jordan Poole is likely going to be starting in that spot. Poole won the hearts of Bay Area fans last season and established himself as a solid rotation piece. Kerr said:

"For now, [Jordan Poole will] be in that starting spot and he's playing so well, it's hard to envision not keeping him there."

Jordan Poole dropped 30 points in the Golden State Warriors' preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. He then followed it up with 17 and 28 points against the Nuggets and LA Lakers respectively.

Jordan Poole in 3 Quarters:30 (!!!) Points

5 Rebounds

5 Assists

2 Blocks

1 Steal

58% FG

7/13 3PM

3/3 FTM

Looking at Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole on the floor together for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA playoffs

The shooting and spacing will be off the charts. Imagine a lineup where the greatest shooter ever, Stephen Curry, has his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, back. Now add Jordan Poole to that lineup with Otto Porter Jr., who is a 40% career shooter from beyond the arc, as the power forward. Perhaps the center could be Nemanja Bjelica, who shoots 38% from beyond the arc.

Although we likely won't see this lineup on the floor often because Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will obviously get more minutes, the idea of these players on the floor together is incredible. It gives an idea of how lethal the Golden State Warriors will be from downtown. As Steve Kerr said, defenses will have to respond in every direction.

Warriors on NBCS

A healthy Otto Porter Jr. will give the Warriors the most dangerous trio of deep shooters they have ever had in franchise history, and be a big boon for Steph and Klay

bit.ly/3FebRDu https://t.co/aScGzXg48t

In their pre-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors attempted a staggering 69 threes in the game. The Blazers' Damian Lillard said at a press conference,

"When you hear that number (69) it's just like 'Man!' Some teams shoot 40 threes, you're like they shot a lot of threes, but I think [the Golden State Warriors] shot that in the first half. It's crazy to think about... On my drive home, just thinking about the game, I couldn't think of a time they shot a 2-pointer."

Although we cannot expect the Golden State Warriors to launch 60+ threes every game, it just shows you the confidence the players have from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry mentioned that nothing is being forced on them and that they attempted those shots because they got the good looks.

In the following preseason game against Denver, there was one possession where two Nuggets players ran to close out Otto Porter Jr. but in the process, left Curry wide open. This is exactly what the team is implying, that defenders will be left scrambling when shooters like Curry, Thompson, Poole and Porter Jr. are on the floor together.

When these players are on the floor together, albeit for limited minutes, their only concern will be defense. But the shooting will be simply remarkable.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra