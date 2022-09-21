"We're going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold" - Warriors GM wants to keep franchise cornerstone, knows hard choices will have to be made

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers wants to keep one of his franchise cornerstones. Myers knows he has to make some hard choices in the upcoming season and next summer. Four players are due to for an extension — Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

On "The TK Show" podcast (h/t Heavy.com), Myers hinted at his potential plans for one of the four aforementioned players. He told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that Green is a key part of the team. He wants the former Defensive Player of the Year to remain at Golden State for as long as possible.

"No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around," Myers said. "Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he's done, we're going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold."

Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season, and he's reportedly seeking a max contract. The Warriors will likely need to make a tough decision on who they keep. Thompson has two more years left in his deal, while Wiggins will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, Poole is eligible to sign a rookie extension. If Golden State fails to give him a new deal, he'll become a restricted free agent next offseason. An anonymous Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that Poole is the likeliest player to leave the Warriors.

"He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt, and the team was bad," the executive said. "But he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy, and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract. If he gets the sense they do not want him; yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere."

Warriors front office doesn't want to upset Steph Curry

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are the foundations of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. With Thompson and Green eligible to sign extensions, Curry could get upset if Golden State part ways with either of his "Big 3" teammates.

According to the anonymous Western Conference executive (h/t Heavy.com), the Warriors would not want to upset their superstar. Golden State has a chance to further extend their dynasty, but it relies on Curry.

"Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different," the executive said. "If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don't know what a p***ed off Steph would be like to deal with."

The Warriors will start their title defense on October 18 at home against the LA Lakers. They will also receive their 2022 NBA championship rings on that night while also unveiling their banner inside the Chase Center.

