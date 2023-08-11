“We're not going, 'please, Ben, please’”: Boomers’ head coach boldly claims he’s not recruiting Ben Simmons 

Boomers' head coach Brian Goorgian isn't planning to recruit Ben Simmons to join the team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Simmons pulled out from consideration after reportedly mutually agreeing with the Brooklyn Nets that he needs to continue working on his rehab.

Simmons has been dealing with back and nerve issues over the past season and a half. He's rehabbing currently and hoping to return to his All-Star caliber play. Simmons looked like a shadow of his former self last season. He was not 100% fit, hampering his confidence on the court.

Australia men's national team basketball head coach Brian Goorgian doesn't seem concerned about Ben Simmons' unavailability. In a recent interview with ESPN, he said this:

“I'm not recruiting you. It's important for the country [to know], we're not going, 'please, Ben, please, we don't have anything if you don't play'. We're not like that at all.”

Goorgian's explosive interview regarding Simmons' participation in FIBA World Cup

It's ideal for both parties not to force a reunion at this stage. The Aussies won't benefit much, with Simmons still recovering from an offseason surgery on his back. Meanwhile, Simmons wouldn't want to rush his return and cut his rehab short. He had a tumultuous run on the court, and another poor season could further hinder his confidence.

The Australians still have a solid squad to roll with, including NBA talents like Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle, among others. So Ben Simmons' absence shouldn't make that much of a difference.

Ben Simmons' recent reports and workout videos suggest he's on track for a bounce-back season

Ben Simmons could finally reach the heights he did during his All-Star days. According to ESPN's Marc J Spear's recent report, he's been the healthiest since his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's what Spears said:

"I talked to somebody close to [Ben Simmons]. They would say, 'I would say he's in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly.'"

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 2020-21, the last time he was healthy for a full year. Last season with Brooklyn, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, all career-lows, while making a measly 3.2-of-5.6 attempts from the floor.

Simmons also looked healthy during a recent viral video of his workout. He's also shooting 3-pointers with great confidence, which will be something to keep an eye on ahead of the new season.

