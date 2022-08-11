"We're going to be talking about James Harden in the top three when we're talking about MVP conversations" - Former Nets GM makes bold prediction about 76ers guard

Since signing his two-year contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has high expectations placed on him to perform this season. Given the display of desire to win the title, ESPN insider Bobby Marks spoke about what the NBA could expect from the superstar guard.

Harden made a rather heroic display in the offseason when he took a paycut. By giving the 76ers front-office enough cap room to facilitate the acquisition of solid role players, Harden has given Philadelphia a chance at winning the title.

Given that the superstar guard already has great chemistry with star big man Joel Embiid, Philadelphia looks like a solid playoff team. However, Bobby Marks holds Harden in higher regard.

Considering the development the guard has made in the offseason, Marks said this on ESPN:

"I think we're going to be talking about James Harden in the top three when we're talking about MVP conversations this year. I'm not saying he's winning it."

Naturally, the comment garnered some contradictory responses. While the crew took Harden's projected performance into consideration, Marks was also asked what that would imply for Philadelphia this upcoming season. He replied by saying:

"They're going to the Conference Finals. I have them and Boston in the Conference Finals. I think this is a redemption year, I think the contract year for Harden because of that player-option, giving back all that money here. I think you're going to run into a situation where, when you add PJ Tucker and Danuel House and - all of it is going to be dependent on Joel Embiid's health - but I think we're going to see the Houston version of James Harden here in Philadelphia."

Although Harden is a top-tier guard, he hasn't been in top form over the course of the last few seasons. Considering that his last MVP-caliber season was in 2019, the break in peak performance could be a concern.

Could James Harden feature in the MVP discussion?

Joel Embiid and James Harden in discussion

As mentioned earlier, James Harden is undoubtedly a top-tier player and guard in the NBA. However, the guard hasn't been in the best shape as of late. Weight issues, injury problems and other performance-related struggles has limited Harden.

However, the offseason has seen some interesting developments for the superstar guard. While taking the paycut was a display of his dedication to the franchise and his resolve to win the title, his workouts have also been a fortunate sight for the Sixers fans.

Seen in several pro-runs with videos of his workouts dropping regularly, Harden has looked in tremendous shape as he continues to work on his game.

As Bobby Marks mentioned, a huge part of Philadelphia's success will rest on Joel Embiid's availability. Given Harden's success in Houston with a capable big man and the chemistry he shares with Embiid, the 76ers could be in for a tremendous season from their superstar guard.

