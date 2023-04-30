"We're not going to win basketball games like that" - Kevin Durant takes responsibility for Phoenix Suns' loss

Kevin Durant was disappointed in himself after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Unlike the Nuggets, the Suns weren't clicking on offense as a unit. KD and Devin Booker were the only players to score at least 20 points. Denver, on the other hand, had six players in double figures and obviously looked like the better team.

Despite the rest of the Phoenix squad's lackluster performances, Kevin Durant took all the blame for the loss on Saturday night. Durant put up a double-double performance, however, he still wasn't pleased. He was disgusted by how selfish he was with only one assist in the game and how he didn't protect the ball by committing seven turnovers.

"I only had one assist, seven turnovers," Durant said. "We're not going to win basketball games like that. I got to be way more careful with the ball. I got to either shoot the ball or make the correct pass."

How has Kevin Durant performed in the playoffs so far?

Despite only having a little time to build his chemistry with the Phoenix Suns in the regular season, Kevin Durant has performed spectacularly in this year's playoffs. Durant and the Suns easily took care of business against the LA Clippers in the first round. As expected, KD was the main guy for Phoenix and delivered on his role.

Kevin Durant averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, one steal and one block per game in their series against the Clippers. LA's Russell Westbrook definitely didn't make it easy for his former teammate as he successfully defended Durant on multiple possessions throughout the series. However, KD still managed to put up spectacular performances and advanced to the semifinals.

Now up against the Denver Nuggets, Durant is off to a great start individually. On Saturday, KD added 29 points, 14 points and three blocks. While fans believe his recent performance was superb, the man himself was disappointed. He acknowledged that he should do better in the upcoming games in order to help his team win.

While Durant is leading by example by taking the blame, the Phoenix Suns need to kick it up a notch if they want to dethrone the first-seeded Nuggets.

