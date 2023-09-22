"We're gonna get in trouble": Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes reveal comical reason behind scarce female guests on 'All The Smoke' podcast

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes have become two of the most popular podcasters today. The former NBA players are co-hosts of “All The Smoke,” one of the most popular shows that feature guests coming from different backgrounds. Despite the varied capacities of those they invite to the show, most of them have been mainly male.

The show’s most recent episode had Kelsey Plum, resulting in one of the rare instances Jackson and Barnes had a female guest. At the start of their conversation, the Las Vegas Aces star revealed that she met her husband Darren Waller on the NFL player’s podcast.

Matt Barnes quickly reacted to the info provided by Plum:

(5:20 mark)

“Probably why we keep women off our show.”

Stephen Jackson added:

“We’re gonna get in trouble!”

For at least over a year, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes have only had three female guests on their podcast. Kelsey Plum, Sheryl Swoopes who was with another guest, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce and Kiesha Nix of the LA Lakers.

Most of those who sit with Jackson are current or former athletes, mostly NBA players, artists and producers. For some reason, they have mostly been male.

Kelsey Plum opened up that she never wanted to date a professional athlete nor did she want to. But, she found her comfort zone with the New York Giants tight end. It all began when she and Waller had their moments in the football player’s podcast.

Plum also had things to discuss, including teammate Chelsea Gray’s performance this season:

(6:50 mark)

“The Point God. I think the way Chelsea [Gray] plays is disrespectful…the audacity. She tried to throw one pass behind somebody’s head last night in LA and it got tipped. Maybe if it had been two inches different, it would have been a layup.”

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes could have Kelsey Plum on their podcast as a back-to-back WNBA champ

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces are off to a roaring start in the 2023 WNBA playoffs. After dominating the regular season, they continued their form with a sweep of the Chicago Sky in the first round of the postseason.

The Aces will next face the Dallas Wings in the second round with Game 1 starting on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas. Plum, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Alysha Clark are firing on all cylinders. If the Aces win another championship, they’ll be the first WNBA team to repeat since the 2001 and 2002 LA Sparks.

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are known to bring back guests for another round of entertaining talks. Should they wish to invite Kelsey Plum, they will be having a back-to-back champ on their show by the time the WNBA season is over.