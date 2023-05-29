"We’re gonna be a problem"- Darvin Ham sends a warning to the league about the Lakers

Darvin Ham's season with the LA Lakers was marked by many ups and downs. The rookie head coach managed to get his team to the playoffs, after being in the 13th spot in the Western Conference, but they were swept in the conference finals.

The Lakers had no answer for the Denver Nuggets, who advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals and have a chance to win it all. However, Ham is very optimistic about the team and its future.

The Lakers head coach praised the Nuggets and their well-balanced squad, but he also pointed out that the Lakers will be a problem. Furthermore, Darvin Ham implied that he will remain the head coach of the team.

Darvin Ham believes in the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers finished the regular season with a 43-39 record, advancing to the playoffs through the play-in tournament. They had two fantastic series and even eliminated the Golden State Warriors, defending NBA champions, in the second round.

LeBron James and his squad, however, couldn't win a single game against the Denver Nuggets. They played solid basketball, but couldn't do much against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the team.

However, this is not the end for the Lakers.

Ham did a decent job with the team in his rookie season as head coach

"Make no mistake about it, this is not just a one-shot deal," Darvin Ham said. "We’re gonna be around. We’re gonna be a problem to be dealt with, I can guarantee you that."

Ham believes in his team and is ready for another deep playoff run. While the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets, the truth is that they looked good and had a good shot at winning it all.

Furthermore, it's important to note that the team dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. Some things were just beyond Darvin Ham's control, but he did a decent job with the Lakers.

Darvin Ham has won two championship rings during his career

While Darvin Ham was a rookie head coach in the 2022-23 season, he certainly isn't new to the league. He won a championship ring as a player with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Ham knows what it takes to take the LA Lakers to the promised land, which is what makes him a great coach for the team.

There are a lot of uncertainties as the Lakers are facing several difficult choices in the offseason. Due to this, there is a chance that their roster will look different next year. However, as long as LeBron James stays in the league, we can expect the team to be competitive.

