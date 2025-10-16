  • home icon
"We're gonna try to kick his butt": Jason Kidd doesn't mince words in first statement on Luka Doncic's physical transformation

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 16, 2025 03:00 GMT
"We're gonna try to kick his butt": Jason Kidd doesn't mince words in first statement on Luka Doncic's physical transformation.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made his first public statement on Luka Doncic's offseason physical transformation on Wednesday. The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers last season after the Nico Harrison-led front office lost belief in the Slovenian superstar to get his body in elite shape

Doncic was stunned and heartbroken after being traded by Dallas. Blindsided by the Mavericks’ decision, he turned the setback into motivation, using the offseason to completely transform himself physically.

Ahead of the Mavericks' preseason game on Wednesday, Kidd was asked about his former player’s impressive physical transformation. He praised Doncic’s work ethic and commitment to getting in better shape, while also highlighting the competitive fire that continues to define him.

"It's great what Luka has done in the summer with his body," Kidd told reporters. "His game has gotten better…We wish him the best of luck. He’s on the other side. He’s gonna try to kick our butt & we’re gonna try to kick his butt. That’s just being competitors.."
Luka Doncic underwent rigorous training, strength conditioning and followed a strict diet during the offseason. His behind-the-scenes work showed as the Lakers guard appeared with a more defined physique, as pictures of his transformation garnered widespread appreciation.

Fans react to Jason Kidd's statement on Luka Doncic's physical transformation

Social media was abuzz soon after Jason Kidd shared his true feelings on Luka Doncic's physical transformation. Fans dropped candid reactions, with many Mavericks supporters still lamenting the fact that Doncic is not a member of the Dallas roster anymore.

Meanwhile, Kidd was reportedly unaware of the Mavericks' front office's desire to trade Doncic until the decision was finalised. Speaking at a press conference, the Mavericks general manager, Nico Harrison, made it clear that Kidd wasn't informed about the Doncic trade until after the deal was finalized.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

