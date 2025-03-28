The Detroit Pistons’ resurgence has become one of the NBA’s most compelling stories, and Tobias Harris has played a key role in their success. Signed to a two-year, $52 million contract this past offseason, Harris was part of a targeted veteran trio — along with Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. — brought in to surround Cade Cunningham with floor spacing, scoring experience, and leadership.

Ad

The group has delivered. Detroit entered Tuesday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with Harris bringing stability and versatility to a young roster. The Pistons’ improved spacing has helped unlock the offense for Cunningham, who earned his first All-Star nod this season, and has allowed complementary players to thrive in defined roles.

The turnaround has been dramatic. Detroit went 14-68 last season, including a 28-game losing streak that set an NBA record. The franchise had failed to win more than 23 games in any season since 2018-19, but is now set to record its best season since 2015-16 — and its first finish above .500 since that year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harris, who scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Pistons’ 122-96 blowout victory, is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 69 games. After quickly finding his footing in Detroit, he has emerged as a steady contributor in the team’s playoff push.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I would say it’s the dynamic of how we play as a team,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “We have complementary pieces around each other, and we play off Cade well. Being a veteran and versatile at the forward position, it’s a great fit for me. I love playing with these guys, love the energy from all of them, the vibe of the group, and the overall team chemistry is huge. I have a lot of fun with the team, both on and off the floor.”

Ad

Harris’ consistency throughout his career has allowed him to make an immediate impact regardless of team or system. He credits his disciplined routine for helping him remain dependable across 13 seasons in the league.

“My daily routine involves putting in time on the basketball floor and taking care of my body off the floor,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “I make sure my mind, body and soul are always right and in the right space. This includes getting proper rest, proper recovery, and proper nutrition to be able to give my all every night.”

Ad

With Cade Cunningham sidelined for a second straight game due to a calf injury, Detroit leaned on others to step up. Marcus Sasser led the way with a career-high 27 points, while Ausar Thompson returned to form with 14 points and six rebounds. The Pistons improved to 41-32 and are now 2-0 on their homestand.

Even without their All-Star point guard, Harris believes Cunningham’s influence remains evident in the team's success.

Cunningham earned his first All-Star appearance this season and is averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 66 games.

Ad

“His demeanor as a player really stands out,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “His pace on the floor, stepping up in big games and big moments, and his leadership in getting guys going all contribute to his impact. His will to win is extremely impressive — he’s not only an amazing talent but an even better person.”

Ad

Detroit’s defense dominated the second quarter against San Antonio, holding the Spurs to 12 points on 2-of-19 shooting. That kind of discipline and collective effort has defined the Pistons under first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. For Harris, Bickerstaff’s leadership has significantly affected the team’s cohesion.

“The environment he creates for this group is crucial,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “He understands that we need to come together as a collective unit and that we need to play our type of basketball night in and night out. He’s done a great job with us.”

Ad

Bickerstaff emphasized the importance of maintaining focus as the team closes its regular season schedule.

“Our focus is to try and play good basketball,” Bickerstaff said. “Whatever happens moving forward, we want to be playing at our peak. That’s the attention to detail, working on the small things is what we are focused on.”

With nine games remaining, Detroit is looking to lock in its playoff position. Harris sees a hungry, motivated group that’s eager to prove itself when the games matter most.

Ad

“I like that we’re young, hungry, and eager,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “All these guys are always asking questions about what it’s like and are extremely excited for the moment. Many haven’t had that winning experience, so there’s a downhill effect of wanting to get in that position but also really wanting to excel and win. We’re hungry, and we know as a group that our goal is to get to the playoffs and handle our business.”

Ad

The Pistons’ turnaround has also been shaped by a veteran core that understands what it takes to win and how to keep a young roster grounded through a long season. In addition to Harris’ steady presence, Hardaway and Beasley have helped space the floor and mentor Detroit’s emerging talent.

“Just being one of the designated shooters for the team really helps the guard play, especially with Cade,” Hardaway told Sportskeeda. “It helps space the floor — not only for myself, but also for Tobias, [Malik Beasley], and a lot of other guys that came in with that. So just having that positive impact, bringing that maturity, and having multiple guys who understand what it takes to win ball games — guys who’ve been playing at a high level for many years — that’s key.”

Ad

That maturity has helped Detroit navigate close games and maintain cohesion as expectations have grown.

“All we can do as vets is help them embrace the competition, embrace the environment,” Hardaway told Sportskeeda. “Some things won’t go your way, but you’ve got to move on to the next play as fast as possible and stay positive throughout.”

Ad

Rookie forward Ron Holland, who has emerged as a spark plug off the bench, credited the team’s veterans — including Harris — for setting an example and creating a standard.

“They know a lot about life, basketball, the NBA — you know, just getting information from them is big,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “One specific thing I’ve noticed: Tim didn’t start the year off shooting the ball really well, but he didn’t stop. He kept shooting, and at one point, Tim went missing — it was crazy. But seeing someone stay that confident in their shot for that long, that’s something I really picked up on for sure.”

Ad

Holland added that veterans like Harris' leadership has helped create a culture rooted in trust and accountability, which have helped fuel Detroit’s late-season surge.

“What I enjoy most is how everybody treats each other like family,” Holland told Sportskeeda. “We’re not sugarcoating anything with each other — we know when it’s time to play around and when it’s time to get serious. One thing I know is that we all trust each other around here, and that’s something really special about this franchise.”

Ad

The Pistons will wrap up their homestand Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers before beginning a three-game road trip Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There’s growing optimism within the organization that the veteran additions made this past offseason — including Harris, Beasley, and Hardaway — can help elevate a young team built around Cunningham. Each was brought in to provide playoff-tested experience, leadership, and offensive production to support the development of the Pistons’ emerging core. As the postseason nears, that blend of youth and veteran savvy could make Detroit a problematic matchup for any team in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback