'We're just following in Chick's footstep': Lakers announcer Bill Macdonald explains why he and Stu Lantz routinely criticize their players

Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz are two of the most recognizable voices every time the LA Lakers have a game. Mcdonald is in his 14th season as the team’s play-by-play announcer on Spectrum SportsNet. Lantz, who also played three seasons for the Lakers, is in his 37th season as color commentator and analyst. Both have made a distinguished career making the games fun, exciting and factual for basketball fans, particularly LA Nation.

While Macdonald and Lantz help make the game exciting, they will also not hesitate to call out Lakers players for a terrible game. Sometimes, they would receive the ire of a few fans when they criticize the team’s lack of hustle and energy.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Bill Macdonald had this to say about the need to call games as they happen. At the expense of criticism, he and Stu Lantz wouldn’t sugarcoat how the Lakers are playing.

“That was Chick’s deal. We’re always going to keep it that way. It is a fine line. You do know that you’re the Lakers broadcaster and are broadcasting mostly to Lakers fans. So you get a little more excited when the Lakers make a play. But we also give props to the opposition all the time.

"It might drive Lakers fans nuts. But we’re just following in Chick’s footsteps. A lot of other announcers that are great do that as well. Stu would not have it any other way. He has to keep it real. If the Lakers are playing poorly, we’re going to tell you the Lakers are playing poorly.

Chick Hearn was the legendary play-by-play LA Lakers announcer. Hearn’s impact and influence were so great and undeniable that many of today’s basketball phrases were invented by him. It wasn’t just the “Chickisms” that lived on. His lofty standards remain the bar Macdonald and Lantz try to continue to follow.

Most LA Lakers fans don’t want to remember the last three years of Kobe Bryant’s tenure with the team. They were a combined 65-181 during that stretch. After the legendary player retired, the team remained in the doldrums for another three years. Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz were sometimes ripped for calling games as they happened and for questioning the front office’s commitment to winning.

LeBron James’ first year with the Lakers didn’t change the fortune of the team. They finished that season 37-45 and missed the playoffs. James’ arrival, though, brought back excitement, thrill and hope. Macdonald and Lantz expressed all during that season.

Macdonald added:

"All of those years [from 2014-19] were tough years. They were the worst team in the league almost. But you go there every night and prepare because something exciting may happen."

Injuries to a few LA Lakers players have dampened the excitement in games called by Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz

Everybody in Laker Nation was excited for the 2023-24 NBA season. After reaching the Western Conference Finals, the team retooled to dethrone the Denver Nuggets. Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz were as thrilled as the fans.

In the LA Lakers’ 128-94 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, Darvin Ham struggled with his rotation. Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes were all unavailable. Ham inserted three players that haven’t played a single game all season when it looked like they were looking at an impending loss.

Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz rued what could have been a better performance for the Lakers had they been complete. They mentioned that the team might have had injuries not riddled the roster.

