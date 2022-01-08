"We're just getting our guys back" - LeBron James outlines the reason for LA Lakers' four-game winning streak after a crushing victory over the Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are building winning momentum. The Lakers just pulled off their first four-game win streak of the season with a 134-118 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, which improved their regular-season record to 21-19. James had 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks as the Lakers also won their fourth straight game at the Crypto.com arena.

When asked about the reason for the Lakers' recent success, LeBron James offered a simple assessment in the post-game media interaction. The 37-year-old superstar said:

“We’re just getting our guys back.”

LeBron's assessment is bang on target since the Lakers are only missing Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn at the moment. Over the last few weeks, they have seen a number of their players, including Avery Bradley, Trevor Ariza and Austin Reaves, return to their ranks after being listed out for various reasons.

"Anytime we sharing the ball like that, it's good ingredients for offense" - LeBron James on LA Lakers' season-high 37 assists

The Lakers played some really good all-round basketball in the win against Atlanta. Beside LeBron, Malik Monk (season-high 29 points), Avery Bradley (21 points) and Talen Horton-Tucker (21 points) all had 20-point games. Russell Westbrook put up a non-scoring double-double (11 rebounds and 13 assists) while Carmelo Anthony contributed 17 points off the bench. But the most impressive stat for the Lakers was that they combined for a season-high 37 assists against which they had only eight turnovers.

LeBron James credited the impressive assist-to-turnover aspect of the Lakers' game as the biggest factor in their win. He said:

"Anytime we sharing the ball like that and not turning the ball over, it's good ingredients for our offense. And then defensively, active with our hands, active with our deflections, had a great game plan by our coaching staff and we just tried to execute that for 48 minutes."

LeBron James also credited the all-round contributions for the team's crushing victory over Atlanta. He said:

"Anytime we can keep the defense off-balance by having multiple guys - it started with AB [Avery Bradley], he had a great rhythm early and then Malik [Monk] got it going and then we all started to feel really good about what we wanted to do offensively. Like you guys said, 37 assists, if you get into the 30s or even the high 20s, you know you do something right and doing something correct on the offensive end."

