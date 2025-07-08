Deandre Ayton has been quite a busy man over the past week or so. Shortly after being let go by the Portland Trail Blazers, he agreed to join forces with Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Nevertheless, his most important news might not have anything to do with basketball or even sports.

Through his family foundation, the former No. 1 pick has opened a community center in Jamaica. They shared all the information in a series of photos on Instagram on Monday, and it seems like this is just the beginning of a bigger project:

"Back to where it all began. Together, we opened the doors to a renewed Cedar Spring Community Center in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica — the first AFF project on the island! With food, games, school supplies, health services, and a lot of love, we celebrated the strength and joy of this beautiful community," the post read. "Thank you to everyone who came out — we’re just getting started."

Ayton was born and raised in the Bahamas, but his mother has both Jamaican and Bahamian heritage.

Deandre Ayton's foundation is focused on providing financial and logistical support to underserved communities, boosting community-driven initiatives to enhance cultural nourishment.

Luka Doncic wanted to play with Deandre Ayton

The Lakers struggled to get stops in the paint after acquiring Luka Doncic. They lost Anthony Davis' rim protection, and their failed attempt to trade for Mark Williams proved to be disastrous in the playoffs.

That's why Doncic appreciated the opportunity to team up with the former Phoenix Suns star, Deandre Ayton. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, they've been close since they entered the league, and since they share an agent, it was a rather easy decision for everybody involved.

“Ayton and Luka Dončić have been pals since they were selected No. 1 overall and No. 3, respectively, in the 2018 NBA Draft,” Stein wrote (per Lakers Daily). “The players share an agent — WME Sports’ head of basketball Bill Duffy — and were motivated to team up given the Lakers’ well-chronicled need for a front-line center.”

Ayton isn't a rim protector or a defensive-minded big man, but the talent and physical tools are clearly there. If he's fully locked in and embraces a different role in Southern California, he could be the missing piece for J.J. Redick's team.

