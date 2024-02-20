“We’re just quiet giants” - Nikola Jokic uniquely describes Denver's stealth approach to becoming NBA titans

Over the past few years, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have cemented themselves as one of the NBA's top teams. When asked about his squad, the two-time MVP gave a very interesting description for the group.

Fresh off winning their first title in franchise history and having a superstar center on the roster, the Nuggets still don't get talked about much. They get their credit when deserved, but they don't get the media coverage of a bigger market team like the LA Lakers.

During All-Star weekend, Nikola Jokic was asked about his Nuggets team and how they've rose to prominence in the league. He went on to refer to them as "quiet giants."

"I think we are, I'm gonna say quiet giants, if that makes any sense," Jokic said. "Even with the Denver Nuggets, we don't make noise, we are kind of like a wave. I'm gonna say quiet giants."

Nikola Jokic gives good description about Denver Nuggets

It certainly isn't something you hear everyday, but Nikola Jokic gave a spot-on description about him and the Denver Nuggets. They didn't make much noise on their rise before cementing themselves as a perennial contender.

Playing in a smaller market helped the Nuggets become "quiet giants," but they've remained this way even after their finals victory. Denver currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference, but doesn't get talked about half as much as the teams ahead of them. In terms of media coverage, the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten much more than the defending champs.

Along with being a top-four team in the West, Nikola Jokic is also in the midst of a historic season. With Joel Embiid out of the race now, the Nuggets star is a prime position to win the third MVP award of his career. This season, Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists. If he reaches the triple-double mark, he'll become the first center in history to average one for an entire season.

A big reason why the Nuggets are quiet giants is because of how they are assembled. Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are all homegrown talents. The biggest move Denver has made in recent years is trading for Aaron Gordon. Because of this, they got to slowly develop without putting too much attention on themselves.

While they might not get talked about enough, there's no denying how good a team the Nuggets are. Fresh off winning a championship last year, they'll certainly be in the mix again this season.