"We're just trying to get last year behind us" - Jayson Tatum opens up on the Boston Celtics' failures in the 2020-21 season

Jayson Tatum has said that the Boston Celtics would move forward into the new season with positivity, leaving a forgettable year behind them. The Boston Celtics had an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign, and had many players out of the team due to the league's health and safety protocols. That led to them exiting in the first round of the playoffs.

Tatum was the only positive for the Celtics, as he evolved into a phenomenal player last season. He averaged a career-best 26.4 PPG and 7.4 RPG, and also got selected into the All-Star team. However, Tatum believes the Celtics team had a lot of issues because of which they could not rise to their expected levels.

Speaking about the same in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, he said:

"Like you said, last year we exited in the first round, but last year was just tough. We had 60 or some days after the bubble. All of these new protocols, it was just a weird weird year, and we were the team most affected by Covid. That definitely played a part, and, I think, we just never could find a rhythm because guys were out with injury , Covid or whatever."

"So, I think, we were talented, but with, you know, with JB going out towards the end of the season, it was just an unfortunate year from all those different aspects. Hopefully now , we could just try to stay safe and stay healthy as possible. We gotta a lot of new faces, and obviosuly a new coach, you know we're just trying to keep last year behind us."

Could Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics into another deep playoff run?

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

Jayson Tatum is one of the most talented young players in the NBA. He is an integral part of the Boston Celtics franchise. Last year, he averaged career-best numbers. However, his failure to produce anything in offense meant the Boston Celtics lost in the first round to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics have had a big offseason. They brought in players like Dennis Schroder and Al-Horford, thereby adding more strength to the team. These moves should help the Celtics' young duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

If things work out well, the Celtics could make a deep playoff run this season. However, for that to happen, they will need a special campaign from Jayson Tatum. His relentless performances recently helped him win the gold medal with the US Men's national team. He will hope to carry forward the same momentum to help the Boston Celtics.

