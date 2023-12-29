"We're on the same level": Cade Cunningham considers Pistons at par with Celtics amid 28-game losing streak

Despite another great night from Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons lost 122-128 against the Boston Celtics in overtime on Thursday. The Pistons are now tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history — 28.

Cunningham tallied an all-around performance with 31 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four three-pointers, three steals, and two blocks in the tough loss. However, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy feels that the Pistons are at par with other teams if they bring their top game. He said (via Mike Curtis of The Detroit News):

“I think it shows we’re on the same level as all of these teams we’re playing against. There’s no team that I’ve ever came across in the NBA where I just felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse. I’ve never felt like that in my life.”

The Pistons were leading by as many as 21 points but the Celtics managed to make a huge run in the second half, courtesy of Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. The two combined for 66 of the team's 128 points.

Cade Cunningham also featured in the debatable goal-tending call by the referees involving Tatum during crunch time. It was reviewed but the close call went in the Celtics' favor.

HC Monty Williams admires the fight Cade Cunningham and Detroit Pistons brought to the TD Garden

The Detroit Pistons almost pulled out an upset win over the Boston Celtics but despite the loss, head coach Monty Williams lauded how his team gave a tough time to the squad that holds the best record in the NBA right now. He said (via The Detroit News):

"I just told them that it takes a lot of character & integrity to do what they're doing. I've been in the league awhile and I've seen teams give in to circumstances that are less than what we're dealing with. That was admirable."

Cade Cunningham got help from Jaden Ivey who tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three triples, and a block while Bojan Bogdanovic ended with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Duren also had a commendable night with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 to wrap up the year. The Houston Rockets are their New Year opponents on January 1 as the twins Amen and Ausar Thompson will face each other for the first time in the NBA.