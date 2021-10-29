“We’re a little too chaotic right now” - Steve Kerr reflects on Golden State Warriors’ first loss of the 2021-22 NBA season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has blamed a lack of organization at the offensive end for his team's nail-biting defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors looked on course to claim victory before a brilliant fourth-quarter rally by the Grizzlies saw them outscore the Golden State Warriors 25-19. The Grizzlies' stout defense helped them force overtime before they eventually won the game.

Memphis were able to lock Stephen Curry up, forcing the former MVP to endure his third consecutive scoreless fourth quarter. Curry looked primed to score 40, but missed 11 field goals he attempted in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading to his team's defeat.

There was severe criticism directed at Stephen Curry for not being able to see the Golden State Warriors through. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Rusty Simmons, Warriors coach Steve Kerr stood up for his star player, saying:

“We’ve always been a team that thrives in chaos, but I think we’re a little too chaotic right now.”

Rusty Simmons @Rusty_SFChron Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry, who has been shut out in three straight fourth quarters, is having to work too hard for his shots. “We’ve always been a team that thrives in chaos, but I think we’re a little too chaotic right now” Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry, who has been shut out in three straight fourth quarters, is having to work too hard for his shots. “We’ve always been a team that thrives in chaos, but I think we’re a little too chaotic right now”

The Golden State Warriors will have to do a better job in finding looks for Curry, else they risk running him to the ground before the postseason.

Can Stephen Curry guide the Golden State Warriors to yet another NBA Finals?

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will look to guide them to the promised land.

The Golden State Warriors have the best chance to reach the NBA Finals in the stacked Western Conference at the moment. That is because of the poor start made by another contender - the LA Lakers.

The Warriors have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, and Stephen Curry looks like an early MVP candidate. With Klay Thompson returning sometime post-mid-season, Golden State are primed to make a championship run if things work in their favor. They have the talent, hunger, leadership and the right coach to steer them to the promised land.

However, Stephen Curry will have to do a better job at closing out games for the Warriors to help them accomplish their goals. He has to end his run of scoreless fourth-quarters. That's because one poor game from Steph could lead to the Warriors' season taking a turn for the worse.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry has zero points in 4Q/OT of the last 3 games.



0-11 FG. Steph Curry has zero points in 4Q/OT of the last 3 games.0-11 FG. https://t.co/TOF8KUfJI5

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nevertheless, Curry has more often than not shown up when his team needs him the most, and should continue doing so if provided the right support from his teammates. He has the ability to lead the Warriors to yet another championship, and shut up his haters for good.

Edited by Bhargav