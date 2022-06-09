“We’re looking at dudes that could be acting in 'Top Gun' for crying out loud” - NBA analyst believes flopping and the officiating in today’s NBA makes the game look "soft"

Much has been said about the modern-day NBA being soft compared to older eras. However, Stephen A. Smith does not share that viewpoint.

The NBA community has talked about the physicality of the game over the past few days. The conversation was inspired by Draymond Green's interview, in which he said some of the older players were being bullied.

Draymond has a message for those who glorify the physicality of basketball in the 1980s and '90s "Y'all were getting bullied"

In response, ESPN's "First Take" crew, including Smith, JJ Redick and Chris Russo, discussed the topic. While Russo believes Green would not have been qualified to play in that era, Smith thinks otherwise, saying:

"The game was different then. Frontlines were bigger. There was a level of physicality.

"That doesn't mean you turn around and disrespect Draymond Green by not highlighting the change in today's game, his movement of foot, his quickness as a defensive player, his basketball IQ and what a basketball savant and a brilliant basketball player he is in today's generation.

"What I lament is the fact that every little thing is called. And because the players are smart enough to know how the game is called today, they try to capitalize off of that in a way that makes the game seem so much softer. I'm not talking about the physicality of the players themselves and what they're capable of.

"I'm talking about what the game has disallowed, how the players gravitate towards that and try to milk it to such a degree that on far too many occasions we're looking at dudes that could be acting in 'Top Gun' for crying out loud."

There are a lot of contrasting views in the debate about which era is better. The truth is that most will struggle in different eras because they will be playing in a system they are not used to.

The older eras glorified physicality and paint dominance, which is why their players were built as they were. In the modern game, skill and shooting are the mainstays.

Draymond Green is competing in his sixth NBA Finals in eight years

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors drives against Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

Action resumes in the NBA Finals, as Green attempts to win ring No. 4. The series is tied at 1-1, as the Boston Celtics handed the Golden State Warriors their first home loss in the postseason in Game 1.

Game 3: TONIGHT, 9:00pm/et on ABC



A 1-1 split in The Bay and now the series shifts to Boston! Game 3: TONIGHT, 9:00pm/et on ABC

Wednesday night's game is the first of two consecutive games at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage to go ahead in the series.

Meanwhile, Green is determined to win another title this year. The Warriors missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

Overcoming the Celtics in a seven-game series will not be an easy task. Boston has been responsible for sending home some of the title favorites.

