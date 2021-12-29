“We’re very lucky as basketball people to get to watch what we’re watching right now from this man” - David Fizdale in awe of LeBron James as he continues his hot run

LeBron James registered a triple-double to lead the LA Lakers to a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets and snap their five-game losing streak. Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale had nothing but praise for James, who started at center for the first time in his 19-year career.

In the postgame interview, Fizdale, filling in for Frank Vogel who is in the health and safety protocols, gushed about LeBron James' performance against the Rockets. The assistant coach was left almost speechless when he talked about James playing center all game.

"I just told the team, 'I don't think you guys realize what this guy just did.' He just played the five for four quarters and dominated at the position. And played it while playing point guard, while playing, he just... ah, my gosh, this guy is unbelievable. I can't help it, man. We all are, we're very lucky as basketball people to get to watch what we're watching right now out of this man and it's just beautiful," Fizdale said.

LeBron James had another monster outing for the LA Lakers. He finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his 102nd career triple-double. James also became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 36,000 points. It comes just three days after breaking Kobe Bryant's scoring record on Christmas Day.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar is only the third player to accomplish the feat, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

LeBron James can pass Karl Malone on all-time scoring list this season

James currently sits with 36,001 points and needs 928 points to pass Karl Malone for second on the all-time scoring list. "The King" is currently averaging 27.6 points per game, which means he has a shot at second place towards the end of the season. If James can maintain his average and stay healthy, he will need at least 34 games to do it.

The Lakers still have 47 games left on their schedule, so LeBron James can become the second all-time leading scorer around mid-March. As for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387, he still needs 2,387 points.

If LeBron James has no intention of retiring at the end of the year or next season, it's possible for him to pass Kareem. He has to average 29.1 points per game next season to break the record. But since James has not had a full season in three years, we can expect him to break the record in Year 21 at age 39.

