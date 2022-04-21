"We’re numb to a lot of things in this society but a 7 foot center just cashed a three to win a playoff game" - NBA world reacts to Joel Embiid's scintillating game-winning buzzer-beater against Raptors

NBA fans couldn't contain themselves when Joel Embiid scored the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

With a 2-0 series lead ahead of Wednesday's game, the 76ers were viewed as favorites to sweep the Raptors on their home floor.

Embiid put the game to sleep when he made an impressive 3-pointer off an inbounds play with less than a second left on the clock.

ESPN @espn JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 https://t.co/VKpdy4HszF

Embiid's heroics this season have garnered the attention of a lot of fans, many of whom reacted to his latest 3-pointer on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

kuz @kylekuzma



MVP 1of1 ESPN @espn JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 https://t.co/VKpdy4HszF I know we’re numb to a lot of things in this Society but a 7 foot center just cashed a three to win a playoff game.MVP 1of1 twitter.com/espn/status/15… I know we’re numb to a lot of things in this Society but a 7 foot center just cashed a three to win a playoff game. MVP 1of1 twitter.com/espn/status/15…

Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports That was a grownup superstar moment for Joel Embiid. Took Toronto’s best punch, bounced back from a tough first half and shut up the road crowd. Most impressive moment of his career. That was a grownup superstar moment for Joel Embiid. Took Toronto’s best punch, bounced back from a tough first half and shut up the road crowd. Most impressive moment of his career.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Wow Embiid settling for a 27-foot step back for the game with a bunch of shorter guys defending him??? What kind of play is that? Who’s the 76ers coach? (Looking.) Oh yeah!!!!! Wow Embiid settling for a 27-foot step back for the game with a bunch of shorter guys defending him??? What kind of play is that? Who’s the 76ers coach? (Looking.) Oh yeah!!!!!

Justin Anderson @JusAnderson1 That’s what a MVP do. That’s what a MVP do.

Andrew Salciunas @asalciunas975 EMBIID JUST FORCED AN ENTIRE COUNTRY TO SHUT THEIR MOUTHS!!! THATS MY MVP!!! PLAY THE SONG!!!!!!!!! EMBIID JUST FORCED AN ENTIRE COUNTRY TO SHUT THEIR MOUTHS!!! THATS MY MVP!!! PLAY THE SONG!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/oKrGqVXISH

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Joel Embiid has the softest, sweetest shot, from free throws to threes, with the best textbook mechanics, of any true big man I've ever seen. Joel Embiid has the softest, sweetest shot, from free throws to threes, with the best textbook mechanics, of any true big man I've ever seen.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins It’s going to look EXTREMELY bad for all the People that voted Jokic for MVP! I’m just glad I made the right decision and penciled in Embiid even if he don’t win it… he’s showed us that he’s the REAL MVP! Carry the hell… It’s going to look EXTREMELY bad for all the People that voted Jokic for MVP! I’m just glad I made the right decision and penciled in Embiid even if he don’t win it… he’s showed us that he’s the REAL MVP! Carry the hell…

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Embiid got his revenge in Toronto Embiid got his revenge in Toronto 🔥 https://t.co/f6C9KXti8q

With a 3-0 lead in the series, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a good position to sweep the Toronto Raptors on their home floor.

Driven to undo the ghosts of their past from the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers are a motivated bunch to say the least.

Can Joel Embiid take the Philadelphia 76ers all the way?

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as major contenders for the NBA championship this season. Starting out strong and leading the Eastern Conference leaderboard, the 76ers only fell off because of Joel Embiid's run-in with COVID-19.

With the Ben Simmons drama early in the season, Philadelphia still hung tough behind their core pieces.

With the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and the late addition of James Harden, the 76ers evolved into an offensive powerhouse that could match anybody.

However, the team continues to revolve around their superstar Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian's versatility has made him a nightmare opponent for most teams.

With his ability to dominate in the paint, his smooth footwork, and jump shot, the 76ers superstar can score from virtually anywhere.

In this regard, the Philadelphia 76ers have put the right pieces around their superstar to ensure that he can lead them to the promised land.

Unfortunately, the playoffs are not so cut and dry.

Given the level of competition this season, the 76ers may face some tough battles ahead of them. With teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics still in the mix, Philadelphia is far from being in the clear.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh