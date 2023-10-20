"We’re onto something special" - Eric Gordon makes bold proclamation on Phoenix Suns' dynasty hopes

After spending half a season with the LA Clippers last year, Eric Gordon was waived and free to sign where he wanted. He chose his current team not just for success this season, but for years to come.

Eric Gordon spent the past few years of his career on a rebuilding Houston Rockets team, but now has a chance to compete. Upon hitting free agency, the former Sixth Man of the Year inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Gordon will now be helping the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal compete for a championship.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Gordon was asked about his free agency decision. Looking at the abudance of star talent in Phoenix, the veteran guard feels they have a chance to become the NBA's next dynasty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I really feel like we’re onto something special in Phoenix. I don’t look at this as a short-term thing. I really think we have a really good shot this season [at winning the NBA title] and for years to come. With me being here, I felt like we would be pretty good because I think I would fit in and gel with these guys really well.”

Gordon played a total of 69 games for the Rockets and Clippers last season and averaged 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Eric Gordon will be impact player for the Phoenix Suns

While everyone is focusing on the big three of the Phoenix Suns, history has proven that more than star power is needed to be a dynasty. Along with high-end talent, teams need production from the supporting cast to be successful. Looking at the Suns' roster, Eric Gordon is one of the first names that sticks out.

Aside from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, an argument can be made that Gordon is the best player on the roster. On top of that, he has loads of playoff experience from his early days with the Rockets.

Between his experience and fit on the team, Gordon has the potential to be an X-Factor for the Suns in 2024. During his stint with the LA Clippers, he proved he's still capable of being able to thrive playing off star talent. Along with averaging double-digit points, he shot over 42% from deep on good volume. Given the attention the big three is going to garner, the Suns need effective kick-out options around them.

Depth is still a big question mark for them, but Eric Gordon isn't wrong to declare the Suns have the talent to form a dynasty.