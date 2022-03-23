"We're playing stupid" - Draymond Green disgusted by the way Golden State Warriors have fared in Steph Curry's absence

Draymond Green expressed extreme disappointment after the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Orlando Magic.

This was the Dubs' second straight loss without Steph Curry, who is out injured for the remainder of the regular season. The Warriors had a nine-point lead going into the penultimate quarter, but the defense faltered and caused a 94-90 loss for the Dubs.

With Green returning to action after nearly two months, the Warriors were starting to look great. But during the game against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry suffered a foot injury, which indefinitely put him out of action.

The Dubs haven't been able to be themselves since then and have faced disappointing results in the past week. Speaking about the way the team has played, Draymond Green said in his post-game interview that:

"I think we're playing soft. We're playing stupid. We're just not playing good basketball and we're getting punked. So, you know, it's hard to win a game, when you're getting punnked and that's kind of where we are right now."

"You get to these games and we're losing a lot of fourth quarters, like we're not really losing the whole game, we're losing a lot of fourth quarters"

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league and is also a great basketball mind. The Dubs struggled to maintain consistency when he was out and defensive stability was expected to be back with his return. However, in the four games since he's been back, the Dubs have lost three games and have not put up good performances in the clutch.

Green is the first player to notice this and believes that if the Warriors are not able to play well against a team like the Orlando Magic, they will certainly fall flat-footed against some of the better teams. Further speaking about the Dubs' collapse in recent games, the three-time NBA champion said:

"In order to execute, it requires a certain level of physicality and we're not meeting that and no disrespect to Orlando Magic, but that's one of the worst teams in the league."

"So if we can't match that with them, you're definitely not going to do it against great teams and so , I wouldn't necessarily say it's a concern, but that's what's happening and I don't doubt we can fix it, but if we're gonna win some games, it got to be fixed."

Draymond Green's Warriors face a disappointing defeat to the fourteenth-seeded Magic

The Golden State Warriors came into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak. However, many expected them to emerge victorious against the Magic as they have been short-handed and in dismal form all season. Although Steph Curry was out, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were still on the court and were expected to take control of the game.

But as the game started, Orlando started playing some great basketball. They scored 25 first-quarter points as opposed to the 17 scored by the Dubs. The game was neck and neck, with both teams putting up a great fight to grab the crucial win.

After a stunning first half, the Dubs took control and amassed 36 third-quarter points to take a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Jordan Poole was once again terrific as he racked up 26 points on the night.

Despite having a solid lead, the Warriors slowly started to lose their footing in the game as the Magic put on a show in the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points in the game and Franz Wagner scored 18, while also making the game-winning bucket. In the end, the Magic walked off with a 94-90 win and handed the Dubs their third straight loss in a row.

