"We’re really really going to miss him...when he’s gone" - Stephen A. Smith's emotional message for LeBron James as he drops another 50-piece in Year 19

Stephen A. Smith showed his appreciation for LeBron James after the LA Lakers superstar racked up yet another 50-point game against the Washington Wizards. The 37-year-old took complete charge as he scored 16 third-quarter points to help the Lakers come back into the game after going into halftime down by seven. Stephen A. Smith pointed out that James' staggering performance showed why the NBA would miss "The King" once he retires.

Playing in Year 19, the four-time NBA champion now leads the NBA in scoring. Although the Purple and Gold have faltered, James has been in stellar form individually. His performance against the Wizards was his second 50-point night in less than a week. Giving the Lakers star credit for his lion-hearted effort, Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet which read:

"At this point, following another 50-point explosion, there is really only one thing left to say about @KingJames : we’re really really going to miss him…..when he’s gone!!!"

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known faces on American sports television. In his career spanning over 20 years, he has seen and experienced what LeBron James is capable of.

The 54-year-old analyst has been critical of the Lakers' performances this season. He has also raised questions about LeBron James' involvement in bringing Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. However, after James' outburst against the Wizards, Stephen A. Smith had no choice but to applaud the veteran.

LeBron James scores 50 points in a 122-109 win for the LA Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker celebrates with James.

The LA Lakers came into the game against Washington on a two-game skid. They desperately needed a win, with the New Orleans Pelicans closing in and threatening to grab the ninth spot in the West.

The Lakers started the game right on top. They took complete control courtesy of a stunning LeBron James performance in the first quarter. He began proceedings with a big triple and threw some classy dimes to his teammates.

However, as their main man went to the bench, the Purple and Gold once again lost momentum. Despite having a nine-point lead with less than two minutes to play in the opening quarter, the Lakers conceded quick baskets and let the Wizards back into the game.

Both teams had 26 points apiece going into the second quarter. Kyle Kuzma looked to be in great offensive flow for the Wizards. The former Lakers helped the team rack up some easy buckets in the second essay to give the Wizards a 59-52 lead at the half.

King James then took over in the second half. The 37-year-old scored 16 points in the third quarter to give the Lakers some breathing space. He made some tough shots and changed the course of the game, helping the Lakers take a five-point lead going into the last quarter.

The Wizards began the fourth quarter strong, but James returned to the floor and took the game away from the visiting side. "The King," along with Malik Monk, put Washington away with a flurry of buckets. James drilled a three-pointer to hit fifty points and checked out of the game as the Crypto.com Arena went berserk. The Lakers eventually clinched a vital 122-109 win.

