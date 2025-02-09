"We're really wilding"- NBA fans hilariously hail Celtics' X for "Montoya Por Favor" caption on Payton Pritchard 3  

The Boston Celtics took down the New York Knicks on Saturday, Feb. 8 inside New York’s famous Madison Square Garden arena, 131-104. With the game pretty much decided in the fourth quarter, the Celtics extended their lead courtesy of a three from guard Payton Pritchard, who had a stellar game on the road.

Following the Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa’s slipping on a fastbreak, Pritchard drained a three at the 5:30 mark in the fourth quarter in one of his six 3-pointers made in the game.

It was Pritchard’s fifth three in the game, prompting the Celtics’ social media page to quip an emerging internet meme from a Spanish reality television show.

“MONTOYA POR FAVOR,” the Celtics’ X account captioned.

The caption is a Spanish phrase that translates to “Montoya, please.” The phrase started on an episode of Spain’s 'Love Island,' where a contestant pleaded to another man not to engage in inappropriate behavior with his girlfriend.

The caption garnered numerous reactions from NBA fans as it drew laughs from those who recognized the context of it.

“We're really wilding right now 🤣,” one fan wrote.

“Admin goin crazyyyy lmao,” said another fan.

“no this caption is wild😭😭😭😭 love u admins,” another fan wrote.

Other fans could not believe the Celtics’ social media account chose the caption for the 3-pointer, as it fits the game’s blowout nature.

“no f**king way this is the caption lmao,” said one fan.

“This can’t be a real caption lmao,” said another fan.

“THE CAPTION?!?? NO WAAAY 😭😭,” another fan wrote.

Pritchard finished the game with 25 points, on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from long range. He was the Celtics’ second-best scorer against the Knicks, behind Jayson Tatum’s 40-point performance.

Pritchard and Tatum made up 13 of the Celtics’ 19 3-pointers in the game en route to a dominant victory against the third-seeded New York.

Payton Pritchard clears the air on his role with the Celtics this season

After winning last season’s NBA title, Payton Pritchard knew his role with the Celtics would be amplified this year. He has since been the team’s sixth man off the bench, playing behind other guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

Pritchard has also been playing with the starters in some of the games, especially on close ones. Talking to the 'The Young Man and the Three' podcast, Pritchard cleared the air on his role with the Celtics this season.

“A lot of different guys can close … It’s trusting in that, and at the end of the day, it’s Joe’s (Mazzulla) decision. As far as personally, I don’t look game-to-game but I’m always trying to find ways to keep getting better and better. Bad game, good game, it’s learning and keep going,” he said.

Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points per game on an elite 42.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line. He has been the Celtics’ fifth-leading scorer this season and has been their most-used bench player this year with almost 28 minutes per game.

