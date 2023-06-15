“We're running this s**t back” – Michael Malone discards all Bruce Brown trade rumors at Nuggets championship parade 

At the Denver Nuggets' exuberant NBA Finals victory parade, Malone expressed his confidence that Bruce Brown would remain with the team for the upcoming season.

Brown played an important role for the Nuggets throughout their season and the playoffs.

His talent for creating victorious moments and inspiring enthusiasm proved vital to the team's success. During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Bruce Brown displayed remarkable skills in the fourth quarter, helping secure a commanding 3-1 series lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Michael Malone took the opportunity of the celebration to dispel any trade rumors involving Brown.

“Is Brucey B going anywhere?" Malone said. "Hell no! Hell no! Hellll nooo! Hey, we running this sh*t back. We running this sh*t back. Get loud! Get loud!”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Nuggets coach Michael Malone is on one as he talks about Bruce Brown



"Is Brucey B going anywhere? Hell no! We're running this sh*t back! ... Get loud!"Nuggets coach Michael Malone is on one as he talks about Bruce Brown "Is Brucey B going anywhere? Hell no! We're running this sh*t back! ... Get loud!"Nuggets coach Michael Malone is on one as he talks about Bruce Brown 😂 https://t.co/lgSgJrh7P4

While Malone acknowledged the future and the upcoming season, he swiftly redirected his focus to celebrating alongside the rest of the Nuggets and the city. The team's triumph in the NBA Finals marked the end of a remarkable 47-year championship drought, deserving of grand festivities and jubilation.

As the Nuggets' victory parade continued, fans eagerly anticipated more iconic moments and celebrations as they basked in the glory of a team that will forever hold a place in the city's sports history.

The commitment to retain Bruce Brown reaffirmed the organization's dedication to building on itr recent success and pursuing further triumphs in the seasons to come.

Early speculation on Bruce Brown's trade potential

Bruce Brown

Speculation surrounding Brown's trade potential generated buzz as the offseason approached. Brown's next move was to explore free agency after completing his one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. The Orlando Magic was suggested as a potential landing spot for the versatile guard-forward by Bleacher Report.

Brown played a crucial role in the Nuggets' playoff and championship runs, often closing games alongside the team's starters. His skill set and fit within the Denver system make him an ideal asset for the team. However, retaining him may pose challenges for the Nuggets.

If the Nuggets wish to retain Brown and offer a higher salary, they would need to make adjustments to their payroll to accommodate his contract within the projected tax apron of $169 million. It remains to be seen whether Brown will prioritize financial incentives or opt to continue his successful tenure with the Nuggets.

Poll : 0 votes