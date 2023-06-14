"We’re seeing one of the best point guards"- Former coach puts Jamal Murray among the league's elite after he wins his first title

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Earl Watson recently opened up about Jamal Murray. During an episode of the NBA Finals Film Room, the guys from NBA TV discussed how Murray was the perfect henchman to Nikola Jokic's Joker. They talked about how efficiently Murray performed during the finals series against the Miami Heat.

Watson was especially impressed with the fact that Murray was calm and collected despite being in his first finals appearance. On top of his composure, Watson appreciated Murray's intense pace and undying will to win games. According to him, everyone is witnessing the rise of a new star point guard in Murray.

"I like the way he played with pacing," Watson said. "He played with passion but at the same time he played with intensity. Constantly attacked the rim. He had moments of being like fiery." ... “We’re seeing one of the best point guards in the NBA develop in front of our eyes.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA TV @NBATV



on Jamal Murray’s “We’re seeing one of the best point guards in the NBA develop in front of our eyes.” @Earl_Watson on Jamal Murray’s #NBAFinals “We’re seeing one of the best point guards in the NBA develop in front of our eyes.”@Earl_Watson on Jamal Murray’s #NBAFinals https://t.co/fvfbKec9RI

The Rise of Jamal Murray

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

For the first time in his career, Jamal Murray is an NBA champion. After playing for six seasons with the Denver Nuggets, he was finally able to win the big one with the team that drafted him. While Nikola Jokic played an enormous role in carrying the Nuggets to victory, the 'Joker' couldn't have done it without Murray.

Throughout the entire 2023 NBA Playoffs, Murray proved to the entire basketball world that he is a star in his own right. He was never named an All-Star in his career but proved that he has the potential to become one in the near future. Looking at his figures in the postseason, Murray averaged superstar numbers with 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds 1.5 steals in 20 playoff games.

Murray's most dominant series was when Denver swept the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 32.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg and 2.8 spg. Murray was a worthy candidate for the WCF MVP award and might've even won it if Jokic didn't average a triple-double.

With all that in mind, it's safe to say that the league better watch out for Murray next season. Now with championship experience under his belt, he could come out as a more dominant guard in the league next season.

Poll : 0 votes