“‘We’re not selling the farm for Kyrie’” - Analyst says Lakers have drawn line in sand, says Kyrie Irving and agent are trying to save face by saying he wants to stay in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving finds himself involved in different trade scenarios despite opting into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets last month.

Brooklyn may end up trading him since Kevin Durant has requested a trade. The Nets know they cannot depend on Irving, which is why he may be out, too.

Colin Cowherd recently said anonymous sources told him Irving doesn't even want to leave the Nets. The analyst believes that Irving and his agent have leaked this narrative.

"This is Kyrie and his agent saving face: Never wanted out, loves KD, loves the Nets," Cowherd said. "Why did the story drop in the last 24 hours? Because the Lakers have drawn a line in the sand: 'We're not selling the farm for Kyrie. If he flames out, it'll look really bad.'"

The Nets have been in trade talks with the LA Lakers, but it appears that their asking price for Irving is way too high.

Kyrie Irving's price may be too high

Colin Cowherd claims that LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka refused to trade Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Pelinka understands Irving is not very reliable, which is why trading two picks may not be worth it.

Cowherd doesn't believe that Irving's market value is high and that many teams want him, which is why the story about him wanting to stay broke.

"The Nets don't really want him," Cowherd said. "The Lakers want him, but they don't want to give up much other than a bad Westbrook contract, and the other 29 teams in the league are saying, 'Hard pass.' That's why this story broke."

The analyst pointed out how Irving burned bridges and overplayed his hand. At one point, he had a lot of power, but he used all of it.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"The Lakers have drawn a line in the sand." Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to remain in Brooklyn. @ColinCowherd doesn't see this as a coincidence..."The Lakers have drawn a line in the sand." Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to remain in Brooklyn. @ColinCowherd doesn't see this as a coincidence..."The Lakers have drawn a line in the sand." https://t.co/Ali56ZTGYR

Cowherd also believes that Irving has earned all of what's happening to him. He is in a bad situation, and teams view him as unreliable.

The point guard refused to get vaccinated last season, playing only 29 games as a result. (He's played just 103 of 226 possible games in three seasons in Brooklyn.) While many other players were against the vaccine, they sacrificed their views for their teams. Irving did not.

Brooklyn Nets may keep both Durant and Irving

There have been reports of the Nets wanting to keep both Durant and Irving if they don't get suitable trade proposals.

While this scenario is very unlikely considering that neither really wants to play in Brooklyn, the Nets have no reason to be in a rush to trade them.

NBA Analysis Network @HoopAnalysisNet



"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping."



(@WindhorstESPN/@GetUpESPN)

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could stay with the Brooklyn Nets"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping." Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could stay with the Brooklyn Nets 👀"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping."(@WindhorstESPN/@GetUpESPN)https://t.co/4ZwgdfIN2S

Just as Irving and his agent may have leaked the story about him wanting to stay, the Nets may have also leaked this story. After all, it gives them leverage over other teams and allows them to ask for more assets.

It appears that neither Durant nor Irving have many potential suitors, which is what makes this situation difficult for all parties involved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far