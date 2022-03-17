"We’re standing united, and don’t let the war separate us" - Players from Belarus and Ukraine in San Francisco Dons send message of solidarity despite being on opposite sides of the war

The war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the entire world. This also includes a number of players playing for the San Francisco Dons who are getting prepared to take part in the NCAA tournament. The Dons are trending as one of the most underrated teams in March Madness, as the team has continued to impress throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season with their toughness on the court.

But a number of players on the team have had a lot on their minds lately besides just the sport of basketball. Volodymyr Markovetskyy, who is from Ukraine, is a center for the San Francisco Dons. A pair of his teammates, Yauhen Massalski and Dzmitry Ryuny, are originally from Belarus. With tensions running high throughout the world when it comes to the situation between Ukraine and Russia, it's easy for the public to assume the players could have some friction between each other.

Instead, the teammates have made it a point to take a different approach, as they are attempting to show unity while going through the terrible events that are happening in their home countries. In a recent article by Sports Illustrated writer Alex Prewitt, Ryuny recently spoke out about how the players are trying to make a point of being together throughout these difficult times.

“The main point was showing we are from countries that are opposed, but we’re not hating each other...That we’re standing united, and don’t let the war separate us.”

Sports Illustrated @SInow



But as natives of Ukraine and Belarus, over the last month, they've had much more than basketball on their minds Three basketball players at the University of San Francisco will take the floor to try and take down Murray State on Thursday.But as natives of Ukraine and Belarus, over the last month, they've had much more than basketball on their minds trib.al/o2qZ694 Three basketball players at the University of San Francisco will take the floor to try and take down Murray State on Thursday.But as natives of Ukraine and Belarus, over the last month, they've had much more than basketball on their minds trib.al/o2qZ694 https://t.co/k5buVc4qzB

San Francisco Dons players uniting together and preparing for NCAA Tournament

San Francisco Dons center Volodymyr Markovetskyy

The NCAA tournament is supposed to be something that allows college basketball players the opportunity to pursue one of their biggest dreams when it comes to a potential national championship. It's a time of the year that brings us a number of incredible storylines, featuring a variety of underdogs who rise to the occasion and shock the world with their play on the biggest stage.

While the San Francisco Dons have the ability to be a team of "destiny," a number of the players on the roster will be playing with the goal of sending a message to the rest of the world.

Zack Farmer @postsbyzack Today, it becomes official.



The University of San Francisco Dons will be selected to join their first NCAA Tournament since 1998. Today, it becomes official. The University of San Francisco Dons will be selected to join their first NCAA Tournament since 1998.

The situation between Ukraine and Russia has been something that has rattled citizens around the world. For three players on the San Francisco roster, the NCAA tournament is not only going to give them a potential "distraction," it's also going to give them a chance to come together in unity.

Speaking to Markovetskyy, the Dons center went on to say that he believes this is the time for people to come together during this situation.

“I feel like a lot of Ukrainian people, and Belarus and Russian people, we can stay together...Because really, in this moment, we can’t do much. Everything we can do is just talk about this situation so people understand what’s happening in my home right now,” he revealed.

Basketball fans around the world will be watching anxiously to see what type of Cinderella stories can potentially happen over the next couple of weeks in the NCAA tournament. The San Francisco Dons will take to the court against Murray State in the first round with heavy hearts, as a number of their players will look to come together and send a message to the rest of the world with their unity.

Edited by Parimal