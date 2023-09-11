"We're here to stay": Franz Wagner and Germany issues challenge to Team USA after going undefeated at FIBA World Cup 2023

On Sunday, September 10, Germany overcame Serbia 83-77 to be crowned the FIBA world champions. Germany had previously beaten the USA to book their final spot, while Serbia had overcome Canada.

Following the game, Germany's young forward, Franz Wagner, was asked whether he had a message for the world. The Orlando Magic standout ensured to put everybody on notice, claiming that the German national team was 'here to stay.'

"We're here," Wagner said. "We're here to stay. We can still get better, and we're going to be here for a while."

Wagner was among the best young players at the FIBA World Cup. The 22-year-old forward impressed with his versatile displays and reliable scoring presence, helping his team secure some big wins en route to being crowned world champions with an undefeated record.

Wagner ended the tournament with averages of 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 60% from the 2-point range and 25% from beyond the arc.

The young German forward will now head back to the NBA and likely set his sights on putting himself in contention for an All-Star selection. That goal may be out of reach in the upcoming season but could become a reality soon.

Germany's Franz Wagner won the World Cup alongside his brother

The German national team had both Wagner brothers on its roster. Franz Wagner and Mortiz Wagner both play NBA basketball and have spent the last two seasons together with the Orlando Magic.

As such, the brothers have developed an on-court chemistry that certainly helped the German national team during their FIBA World Cup run. Speaking to the media following Germany's win, Franz said that winning a world championship alongside his brother is special.

“It's special,” Wagner said. “Special to have our parents here, too. This is so surreal. It doesn’t make sense that we are both on this team, and we can enjoy it.”

Both Wagner brothers remain under contract with the Magic and will now begin their trip back to Florida as they begin to prepare for the new NBA season.

Moritz Wagner recently signed a new two-year deal with Orlando, keeping him with the franchise until the end of the 2024-25 season, earning him $16 million in the process.

However, it's Franz who'sexpected to have a big season at the NBA level as the young forward continues to grow into a budding star, both on the international and NBA scene.