“We’re taking the marathon approach of holding him out” - Frank Vogel on LeBron James' return from ankle injury

It's still very early in the 2021-22 NBA season, but LeBron James of the LA Lakers is already battling a right ankle injury. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is not planning to rush James, who missed 20 games last season due to the same injury.

In a pregame interview before the LA Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Vogel revealed that they are taking a marathon approach before letting LeBron James return to the court.

“He just got evaluated by the medical team (and) there was some soreness. We’re taking the marathon approach of holding him out,” Vogel said.

LA Lakers head coach also added that LeBron James will be day-to-day since he is still experiencing soreness in his right ankle. He was listed as probable before the Spurs game, but then downgraded to questionable and out. It was James' first absence this season.

LeBron James injured his ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury in the LA Lakers' 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday. Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane landed on James' ankle during a rebound play in the second quarter, leaving LeBron on the floor and in pain.

Fans inside Staples Center held their collective breath as trainers and teammates checked on LeBron. Luckily, the 36-year-old superstar managed to stand up and play the remainder of the game, helping the Lakers to their first win of the season.

It was indeed a scary moment for the Lakers and LeBron James, who suffered the same right ankle injury last season. In a game against the Atlanta Hawks, Solomon Hill went for a steal and landed on James' ankle.

The injury was so severe that James missed 20 games, the longest of his career. The LA Lakers went from second place down to seventh place in the standings. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, ending their chase for back-to-back championships.

Due to LeBron James' age and injury history, the LA Lakers are being cautious. They cannot afford to lose James early in the season since Anthony Davis is also prone to injuries. James is in his 19th season, and his body has a lot of mileage. He may be in better shape than most athletes his age, but Father Time is undefeated.

