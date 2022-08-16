“We’re not trading you for a bag of peanuts… Let’s act like it’s all good” - Max Kellerman on the conversation Brooklyn Nets should be having with Kevin Durant amidst poor offers

The Brooklyn Nets remain far from reaching an agreement with Kevin Durant's suitors over a potential trade for the 12-time NBA All-Star. Brooklyn is adamant about getting a world-beating proposal for Durant.

However, with teams learning of KD's strong desire to leave the franchise, the Nets may not have leverage in asking for more. Durant reportedly wants Joe Tsai to choose between trading him or parting ways with general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Shams Charania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

ESPN analyst Max Kellerman recently shared his views on the conversations the Nets and Kevin Durant need to have to find an amicable solution. Here's what Kellerman said on the "KJM" show:

"If KD is disgruntled and everyone knows it, the team's leverage goes down to trade him. Whoever I am with the Nets, I'm going to KD, and I am being like, 'Look, here's the problem now, when you come out and publicly say this, we can get less for you.'

"'And we're telling you right now, we are not trading you for a bag of peanuts. So let's act like it's all good if you really want to move, and this might take a minute now because everyone knows. It might not be till the deadline.'"

Is the window open for Kevin Durant to stay with the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to get offers as per their expectations for Kevin Durant.

Teams know they don't hold leverage due to KD's unhappiness with Brooklyn's front office and coaching staff. Nets owner Joe Tsai has publicly backed Sean Marks and Steve Nash, so Brooklyn may not bow down to Durant's demands.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

At the same time, the player doesn't have too much leverage either. Durant is under contract with the Brooklyn Nets for four more years. This allows the Nets to be patient in waiting for a package that helps them stay on the map as perennial playoff contenders.

This has proven to be a massive stumbling block for a potential trade move for Kevin Durant, who requested to leave the team on June 30. There has also been speculation that Durant might sit out training camp. However, not many are convinced about him refusing to suit up during the regular season.

The Athletic



on how long the Durant trade request will linger: By most accounts, the end has unofficially arrived between Kevin Durant and the Nets. @sam_amick on how long the Durant trade request will linger: theathletic.com/3509122/2022/0… By most accounts, the end has unofficially arrived between Kevin Durant and the Nets.@sam_amick on how long the Durant trade request will linger: theathletic.com/3509122/2022/0… https://t.co/qGdvvwhiG2

Durant loves to hoop and may eventually play for the franchise if both parties don't reach an amicable solution. On top of that, Kyrie Irving will be under contract for another year, while Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will be returning from injury.

Additionally, the acquisition of players like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren could help the Nets contend for a title if Durant stays.

StatMuse



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

There is friction between the player and the franchise, but the aforementioned factors could lead to Kevin Durant extending his stay in the 'Big Apple.'

