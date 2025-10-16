  • home icon
  • “We're working on getting me a Slovenian passport”: $3.4M Lakers vet announces plans to play for Luka Doncic's national team 

"We're working on getting me a Slovenian passport": $3.4M Lakers vet announces plans to play for Luka Doncic's national team 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:48 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Luka Doncic could get some NBA help on his national team after Lakers center Jaxson Hayes claimed they're working on getting him a Slovenian passport. Hayes and Doncic have formed an excellent dynamic since teaming up in LA. The Lakers' veteran big man enjoyed the best basketball of his career as Doncic's pick-and-roll partner between February and March this year.

It played a key role in Hayes returning to the Lakers on a $3.4 million deal this offseason. Represented by the same agent, the duo hit it off instantly and plan to extend their dynamic by spending their summers playing for the same national team.

Here's what Hayes said on Tuesday after LA's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks (via NBA writer Iztok Franko):

"That's my guy, we're working on getting me a Slovenian passport right now so I can play with him next summer."
Jaxson Hayes's only shot at FIBA and Olympics basketball is with the USA for now. However, he's unlikely to get that nod as a backup bench player in the NBA. There's a realistic chance that changes with the Slovenian national team.

He can obtain a Slovenian passport with a special case submission used for sports, culture and business-related purposes. If processed, Hayes and Doncic could play together for an indefinite time, even if they go their separate ways in the NBA.

Lakers fans mock Jaxson Hayes after announcing plans to link up with Luka Doncic in Slovenia

Jaxson Hayes hasn't maximized his potential as much as he would have wanted to in his NBA career. Standing at 7 feet tall, he possesses elite athleticism, but his limited skillset has held him back. It doesn't put him at an advantage in front of the Lakers fans, who were willing to accept his departure in free agency this summer.

They didn't hold back on mocking Hayes over his latest comments on joining Luka Doncic's national team, either. Here's how the Lakers fans reacted to this update:

It may take a while for Jaxson Hayes and Luka Doncic's plan to come to fruition. Hayes doesn't have a residence in Slovenia to get a citizenship by naturalization. Slovenia requires at least 10 years of continuous residence and five years of permanent residence to obtain citizenship. He's not eligible for citizenship by descent or by marriage.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

